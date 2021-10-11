Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town is reviewing golf course leases. It is also looking at freeing up various other kinds of land for housing
The City is considering proposals to amalgamate the two Mowbray golf courses to free up land
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says he has tasked the City of Cape Town to release golf courses for the development of housing.
Cape Town, much like cities elsewhere in Africa, is buckling under rapid rates of urbanisation.
Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said as part of the City's approved human settlements strategy, all suitable municipal land would be assessed.
This includes golf courses as well as mixed-use areas to determine which could be developed for affordable housing, among other uses.
Last month, the DA’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis said he is eyeing land owned by the Department of Public Works such as Acacia Park (currently occupied by Members of Parliament) for affordable housing.
“All the land the City owns in well-located pockets in the CBD is marginal compared to the scale of the vast tracts of land owned by the national Department of Public Works in really brilliantly located parts of the city like Ysterplaat and Acacia Park,” said Hill-Lewis.
John Maytham interviewed Hill-Lewis (scroll up to listen).
The City is looking at reviewing all the golf course leases… The process is underway… I’m absolutely committed to seeing more affordable housing for Capetonians…Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
There was a discussion around Mowbray Golf Course, and the City is very carefully considering that… amalgamate them into one, and free up an enormous piece of land… It is under consideration… It should not be misinterpreted to say that everywhere there is a golf green is going to be bulldozed.Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
It can’t take five years to release a single piece of land…Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
I think they [Phoenix posters] were an unhelpful distraction from our message…Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
