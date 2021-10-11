Capetonians urged not to feed or touch seals after teen bitten on Strand Beach





Cape Town residents have been warned not to feed or touch seals

A teenager was bitten by a seal on Strand Beach over the weekend

The NSRI also put out a public appeal last month after three men survived an encounter with an aggressive Leopard seal in False Bay

The City of Cape Town has issued a warning after an incident on Strand Beach on Saturday where a teenager was bitten by a seal.

A group of teenagers reportedly swam up to the seal to try and touch it and subsequently, one of the teenagers was bitten.

The teenager received medical treatment shortly after, according to a statement issued by the City.

The seal involved in the incident is now being monitored by the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs (NDFFE).

The City claims that the monitoring is needed because the seal has become used to people due to various groups feeding it fish at Harbour Island and the Gordon’s Bay Harbour.

The NDFFE, City officials and other partners are working to find "a positive solution" for this particular habituated seal.

Last month, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) appealed to the public to be cautious around seals after an aggressive Leopard seal attacked a group of three men while spearfishing in False Bay.

One of the fishermen dived to the sea bed when he was bitten on the leg by a seal that continued relentlessly biting and bumping at the three spearfishermen while they desperately tried to get back to shore.

According to the NSRI, the seal snapped and broke off their flippers, disarmed them of their spearguns and caused serious bites, puncture wounds and soft tissue injuries, scrapes and bruising.

The trio fought for over half an hour before finally reaching the shore exhausted and bewildered by what had transpired.

Marine scientists have warned that Leopard seals are known to be dangerous and marine authorities appeal to the public to be cautious around sea animals in general.

The City of Cape Town has reminded the public of the following: