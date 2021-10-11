Capetonians urged not to feed or touch seals after teen bitten on Strand Beach
- Cape Town residents have been warned not to feed or touch seals
- A teenager was bitten by a seal on Strand Beach over the weekend
- The NSRI also put out a public appeal last month after three men survived an encounter with an aggressive Leopard seal in False Bay
The City of Cape Town has issued a warning after an incident on Strand Beach on Saturday where a teenager was bitten by a seal.
A group of teenagers reportedly swam up to the seal to try and touch it and subsequently, one of the teenagers was bitten.
The teenager received medical treatment shortly after, according to a statement issued by the City.
The seal involved in the incident is now being monitored by the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs (NDFFE).
RELATED: Following recent seal attacks, marine biologist explains what may be happening
The City claims that the monitoring is needed because the seal has become used to people due to various groups feeding it fish at Harbour Island and the Gordon’s Bay Harbour.
The NDFFE, City officials and other partners are working to find "a positive solution" for this particular habituated seal.
RELATED: Diver recounts being attacked by a seal along False Bay coast
Last month, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) appealed to the public to be cautious around seals after an aggressive Leopard seal attacked a group of three men while spearfishing in False Bay.
One of the fishermen dived to the sea bed when he was bitten on the leg by a seal that continued relentlessly biting and bumping at the three spearfishermen while they desperately tried to get back to shore.
According to the NSRI, the seal snapped and broke off their flippers, disarmed them of their spearguns and caused serious bites, puncture wounds and soft tissue injuries, scrapes and bruising.
The trio fought for over half an hour before finally reaching the shore exhausted and bewildered by what had transpired.
Marine scientists have warned that Leopard seals are known to be dangerous and marine authorities appeal to the public to be cautious around sea animals in general.
The City of Cape Town has reminded the public of the following:
-
seals are wild animals and should not be approached, or touched
-
feeding wild animals habituate them to people which is harmful to the animal, as well as the public
-
no one should feed a seal
-
seals in general do not pose a threat to people if left alone and not harassed
-
respecting wildlife and giving them adequate space will ensure that we can share the natural environment with them
-
should a seal approach you, you are advised to simply back away slowly and leave the animal alone
Source : https://www.facebook.com/HoutBaySealRescue/photos/154582469495759
More from Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening.Read More
Southern right whale survey shows change in migration patterns and feeding
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to researcher Dr. Els Vermeulen about the University of Pretoria's annual aerial survey of southern right whales.Read More
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis
John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home
South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces.Read More
Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work?
Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) Ebrahim Fakir explains.Read More
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery
COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.Read More
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?
Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.Read More
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated
South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.Read More
Campaign needed to get parents on board with jabs for under 18s: Fedsas deputy
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats with Fedsas Deputy CEO Jaco Deacon about the possible vaccination of people under 18 years of age.Read More