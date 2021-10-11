Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work?
South Africa makes use of what is called a PR or Proportional Representation electoral system.
When South Africans cast a vote for one party, parliamentary seats are allocated, in direct proportion to the number of votes a party received.
As systems go, it has its advantages and disadvantages.
Africa Melane speaks to Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socioeconomic Research Institute (ASRI) discusses how a pre-electoral system works in local government elections.
Source : Ian Bredenkamp/iWN
