Your blood donation is needed now!





The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to all eligible donors to donate blood as blood stocks are critically low.

We always aim to have a bloodstock level of 5-days. Currently there is a shortage in the O blood group, with only a 1-day supply left. A+ bloodstock is also declining and we only have a 3-day supply left. Marike Gevers, Public Relations Manager - WCBS

“It only takes 30 minutes of your time and you can save up to 3 lives with 1 donation”, Gevers added. Donors can rest assured that it is safe to donate blood.

If you are between the ages of 16 and 75, weigh 50kg or more, are in good general health, lead a safe sexual lifestyle, you should be able to donate. To find your closest blood donation clinic, please download the WCBS app on Android and iOS, or visit www.wcbs.org.za for more information.

The functions of the app include:

Finding your closest blood donation clinic

Easy access to blood donation clinics, by viewing the GPS coordinates

Setting reminders on your calendar for your next blood donation clinic

Digital donor card

Bloodstock levels

Access to all of our social media platforms

For any COVID-19 and blood donation frequently asked questions please visit https://www.wcbs.org.za/blood-donation/becoming-a-donor/covid-19-and-blood-donation-faqs/