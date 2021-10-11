Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Tip Tuesdays - Foot, Fitness, Fungus? Are Shower Shoes a Must for Gym?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Fedhasa reports a surge in bookings following removal from UK red list
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 05:10
Mpumalanga MEC arrested on two counts of murder
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mandla Khoza - Freelance Journalist at The Sowetan
Today at 05:46
How tracking social media conversation can help with better interventions in vaccine challenges
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Stuart Jones - Director at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)
Today at 06:10
Disability and Older Persons Party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Wilfred Mayisela
Today at 06:25
Dealing with the fear of re-entry into "normal life" in level 1
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Vodapay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendan Peterson - editor at reframed.co
Today at 07:07
Election focus: Action SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 07:20
Unclaimed pension funds to the tune of R44.9 billion just sitting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Olano Makhubela - Divisional Executive Retirement Fund Supervisor at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Local government systems
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Henry Cock is looking to break Guinness Record running for mental health
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Henry Cock
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Pricing of Covid test - Competition Commission weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goetsch - (pronounced “gootsch) LLM in Competition Law, Candidate Attorney, Ward Brink Attorneys.
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
SA Plastics Pact has published a List of Problematic and Unnecessary Plastics to be phased out by 2021 and 2022
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
USA's largest public library system is ending late fees forever - when will we do the same?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazeem Hardy - President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa)
Today at 11:05
Digital addiction impact on mental health - do we need a dopamine fast?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim
Dr Sharon Munyaka
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Artist Samurai Farai
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Farai (Samurai) Engelbrecht
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Studying overseas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heidi Sulcas
Today at 14:50
Music - Querido makes a comeback
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris Querido
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening. 11 October 2021 7:02 PM
Southern right whale survey shows change in migration patterns and feeding CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to researcher Dr. Els Vermeulen about the University of Pretoria's annual aerial survey of southe... 11 October 2021 6:00 PM
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 11 October 2021 4:32 PM
View all Local
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work? Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) Ebrahim Fakir explains. 11 October 2021 2:59 PM
Covid-19 and state of municipalities will influence voting choices - researcher Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele about voter turnout ahead of the Novemb... 11 October 2021 11:48 AM
View all Politics
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets". 11 October 2021 7:25 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Business
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces. 11 October 2021 3:29 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group. 11 October 2021 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
View all Sport
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
View all Entertainment
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
View all Africa
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 11 October 2021 4:32 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week he interviewed Warren Ingram, author of “Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets”.

Ingram presents the regular personal finance feature on The Money Show.

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

ALSO BY INGRAM: How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)

Description by Penguin Random House South Africa:

Investing overseas can be a very intimidating, even scary, subject.

Even though many of us would love to invest internationally, we have limited information on how and where to place our money.

This book will demystify global investing by providing novice investors with practical guidelines on how to invest overseas while helping them to avoid the inherent pitfalls.

Global Investing Made Easy covers all the main aspects that a non-financial person should know before embarking on a global investment journey and will be helpful to investors across the globe.

People of all ages and levels of wealth will benefit from the practical, easy-to-understand, jargon-free information required to invest in the international markets, proving that financial freedom is possible for everyone.




Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

5 October 2021 4:02 PM

John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.

How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible

1 October 2021 11:19 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.

How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch

30 September 2021 10:53 AM

Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue.

Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home

28 September 2021 12:23 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans.

Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses

22 September 2021 11:05 AM

Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney.

The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'

17 September 2021 11:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.

Finding property bargains through urgent sales – and dangers to avoid

15 September 2021 11:00 AM

Africa Melane interviews RealNet Holdings Managing Director Gerhard Kotze.

Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund

1 September 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity

26 August 2021 3:15 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age

6 October 2021 10:05 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA".

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)

30 September 2021 1:41 PM

Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

27 September 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

20 September 2021 7:45 PM

Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.

[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!

13 September 2021 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you

30 August 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back

23 August 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.

Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible

1 October 2021 11:19 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.

How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever

3 August 2021 2:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)

8 July 2021 9:01 PM

Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest

Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing

3 June 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

6 May 2021 8:57 PM

Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday

Local Elections Politics

Capetonians urged not to feed or touch seals after teen bitten on Strand Beach

Local

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis

Business Opinion Politics

Buthelezi: IFP has a good governance record in KZN

11 October 2021 8:36 PM

Nigeria police warn against planned Lagos end Sars protests

11 October 2021 8:26 PM

Numsa says its members are discussing wage offer made by employers

11 October 2021 8:10 PM

