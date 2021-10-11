Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

Today at 04:40 Fitness with Liezel V: Tip Tuesdays - Foot, Fitness, Fungus? Are Shower Shoes a Must for Gym? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel van der Westhuizen

Today at 04:50 Travel&Tourism: Fedhasa reports a surge in bookings following removal from UK red list Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Today at 05:10 Mpumalanga MEC arrested on two counts of murder Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mandla Khoza - Freelance Journalist at The Sowetan

Today at 05:46 How tracking social media conversation can help with better interventions in vaccine challenges Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Stuart Jones - Director at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

Today at 06:10 Disability and Older Persons Party Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Wilfred Mayisela

Today at 06:25 Dealing with the fear of re-entry into "normal life" in level 1 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday: Vodapay Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Brendan Peterson - editor at reframed.co

Today at 07:07 Election focus: Action SA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA

Today at 07:20 Unclaimed pension funds to the tune of R44.9 billion just sitting Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Olano Makhubela - Divisional Executive Retirement Fund Supervisor at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Today at 07:43 The World View with John Adderley Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

John Adderley

Today at 08:07 Local government systems Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute

Today at 08:21 Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 09:15 Henry Cock is looking to break Guinness Record running for mental health The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Henry Cock

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 Pricing of Covid test - Competition Commission weighs in The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Goetsch - (pronounced “gootsch) LLM in Competition Law, Candidate Attorney, Ward Brink Attorneys.

Today at 10:05 Africa Report The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 10:15 SA Plastics Pact has published a List of Problematic and Unnecessary Plastics to be phased out by 2021 and 2022 The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 10:30 USA's largest public library system is ending late fees forever - when will we do the same? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazeem Hardy - President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa)

Today at 11:05 Digital addiction impact on mental health - do we need a dopamine fast? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim

Dr Sharon Munyaka

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Artist Samurai Farai Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Farai (Samurai) Engelbrecht

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Studying overseas Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Heidi Sulcas

