Southern right whale survey shows change in migration patterns and feeding

Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Tip Tuesdays - Foot, Fitness, Fungus? Are Shower Shoes a Must for Gym?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Fedhasa reports a surge in bookings following removal from UK red list
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 05:10
Mpumalanga MEC arrested on two counts of murder
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mandla Khoza - Freelance Journalist at The Sowetan
Today at 05:46
How tracking social media conversation can help with better interventions in vaccine challenges
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Stuart Jones - Director at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)
Today at 06:10
Disability and Older Persons Party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Wilfred Mayisela
Today at 06:25
Dealing with the fear of re-entry into "normal life" in level 1
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Vodapay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendan Peterson - editor at reframed.co
Today at 07:07
Election focus: Action SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 07:20
Unclaimed pension funds to the tune of R44.9 billion just sitting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Olano Makhubela - Divisional Executive Retirement Fund Supervisor at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Local government systems
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Henry Cock is looking to break Guinness Record running for mental health
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Henry Cock
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Pricing of Covid test - Competition Commission weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goetsch - (pronounced “gootsch) LLM in Competition Law, Candidate Attorney, Ward Brink Attorneys.
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
SA Plastics Pact has published a List of Problematic and Unnecessary Plastics to be phased out by 2021 and 2022
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
USA's largest public library system is ending late fees forever - when will we do the same?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazeem Hardy - President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa)
Today at 11:05
Digital addiction impact on mental health - do we need a dopamine fast?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim
Dr Sharon Munyaka
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Artist Samurai Farai
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Farai (Samurai) Engelbrecht
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Studying overseas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heidi Sulcas
Today at 14:50
Music - Querido makes a comeback
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris Querido
No Items to show
Southern right whale survey shows change in migration patterns and feeding

11 October 2021 6:00 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Data
southern right whales
aerial survey

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to researcher Dr. Els Vermeulen about the University of Pretoria's annual aerial survey of southern right whales.
  • Data shows that South African southern right whales have drastically changed their feeding locations in the past 20 years
  • Researcher Dr. Els Vermeulen believes this is due to climate conditions in the Southern Ocean and "food availability issues"
  • The Mammal Research Institute’s Whale Unit at the University of Pretoria conducted its 42nd annual aerial survey of southern right whales last week
  • The photo-identification aerial survey is one of the longest uninterrupted datasets on any marine mammal worldwide
An aerial view of southern right whales. Picture: University of Pretoria Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit

Southern right whales appear to be changing their movement along South Africa’s shores due to climate conditions in the Southern Ocean and fluctuations in food availability.

Research manager Dr. Els Vermeulen has been studying the trends observed by the Whale Unit at the University of Pretoria’s Mammal Research Institute.

The unit conducted its 42nd annual photo-identification aerial survey, flying between Nature’s Valley on the Garden Route and Muizenberg in Cape Town to count southern right whales in the coastal waters.

Dr. Vermeulen says the survey counted 191 females with calves, which is almost half of what is ideally expected. "In normal conditions, we could be expecting close to 400 females", she tells CapeTalk.

In another aerial survey between Hermanus and Witsand last month, researchers spotted 209 females with calves.

The researcher says southern right whales are changing their feeding locations and spending limited time along SA’s shores.

This is also impacting their body condition and the success of their calving and migration.

"Instead of giving birth every three years, a female is giving birth every four to five years", she adds.

The numbers are up from 2019 and 2020 so that is good news. However, the numbers are still quite a bit low compared to what we should expect in normal conditions.

Dr Els Vermeulen, Research manager - Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit at University of Pretoria

We counted 191 but we're expecting that this was not the peak though.

Dr Els Vermeulen, Research manager - Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit at University of Pretoria

I'm suspecting that whales are starting to leave already. Quite a few of the calves we saw were quite large already and getting ready for their migration start. So, the numbers are going to start decreasing now.

Dr Els Vermeulen, Research manager - Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit at University of Pretoria

What we're seeing with our database is that there's a change in migration patterns and a change in calving interval.

Dr Els Vermeulen, Research manager - Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit at University of Pretoria

We're looking at feeding conditions. Some of our research is confirming that the whales have gone skinnier in the past 20 years. So the body conditioned has decreased by about 20% since the late 80s. Feeding conditions we believe are being affected by climate change.

Dr Els Vermeulen, Research manager - Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit at University of Pretoria



11 October 2021 6:00 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Data
southern right whales
aerial survey

