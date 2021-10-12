Streaming issues? Report here
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants

12 October 2021 9:19 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
Illegal Immigrants
Action SA

Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he stands by his views on SA’s illegal immigration issue
  • Mashaba says his party plans to take action against undocumented migrants in the municipalities where it hopes to govern
  • ActionSA is contesting in 6 municipalities across Gauteng and KZN in the upcoming local government elections
ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, at the launch of the party's 2021 local government elections campaign on 9 September 2021. Picture: @Action4SA/Twitter

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he'll never stop fighting for tighter border controls in South Africa.

"Us as ActionSA, we are unapologetic about this", Mashaba tells CapeTalk.

He claims that the people vilifying him for his stance on undocumented migrants are beneficiaries of international criminal syndicates involved in human trafficking, drugs, and counterfeit goods.

Mashaba says ActionSA plans to tackle illegal immigration in the municipalities where it hopes to govern.

The party is contesting in four metros and two smaller municipalities in the upcoming local government elections, namely in the City of Johannesburg, City of Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane, eThekwini Municipality, Kwadukuza Municipality and Newcastle Municipality.

Mashaba says high levels of corruption have made South African society more divided than pre-1994.

No country in the world has got an open border policy. What we are saying is that we need to invite people of the world to come to South Africa... however, they must come here legally and when they are here, they must respect our laws.

Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

Those who are here for criminal intent... in all the municipalities where we are going to govern, we are going to ensure that within the metro police we've got special units that are going to work with Home Affairs - even if it means that we've got to be in court every day - getting Home Affairs to discharge their responsibility to protect the sovereignty of our country.

Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

Normally, I have found that people who have been critical of what I am saying are people who are evil and who are benefiting

Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

We've got a real broken political system where politicians for 27 years have been serving themselves and have actually forgotten about us.

Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

We want to create a non-racial South Africa, we need to create a prosperous South Africa for all South Africans so that we can deal with inequalities.

Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA



