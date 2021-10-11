Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators
The Disaster Management Act has been amended to allow spectators into sporting venues.
Stadiums will, for now, be limited to 2000 spectators.
Stadiums may opt to ban unvaccinated spectators from entry.
On Tuesday, 2000 vaccinated spectators will watch Bafana Bafana at FNB Stadium play against Ethiopia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA (scroll up to listen).
Grobbelaar spoke about the economics of sporing fans at stadiums and how stadium management are preparing for their return.
It’s a huge relief. There’s light at the end of the tunnel…Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO - Stadium Management SA
All the requirements [masks, etc.] … applies… This is an opportunity as sports lovers to show we can adhere to rules…Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO - Stadium Management SA
You need to way up the cost implications… We need to find ways and means to open up… The impact on informal traders, cleaners… Even if it's a 10% capacity allowance; we need to make it work.Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO - Stadium Management SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101780943_stadium-seat-with-flag-of-south-africa-in-a-row-of-white-chairs-3d-illustration.html?vti=oa9g4nefzokq00idfa-1-1
