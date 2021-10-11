Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch.

Koch is South Africa’s most well-known ventriloquist and Missing is his most famous puppet.

Missing has interviewed most of South Africa’s political elite.

“The truth is,” says Koch, “with a master’s degree in social anthropology, talking to puppets was my only career option.”

I did better last year than the year before… There were times when it went very dead, so you had to budget far better… The busy season was busier… It ended up being better… Conrad Koch

Everybody likes to laugh in the same room… I think live is back, and strong… Conrad Koch

I’ve invested basically in retirement funds… I’ve invested in my career… Conrad Koch

© umbertop100/123rf.com

The tech allowed us to do what we do on TV… with your CEO… I could bring it to the corporate space… So, I actually had a good year last year… people laugh 30 times more in company than they do on their own… Conrad Koch

Chester was given ties by Malusi Gigaba in 2012, before we knew he was rolling around with the Guptas… Conrad Koch

I’ve done very well on TikTok, of all places… Conrad Koch