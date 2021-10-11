President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening declared 1 November 2021 – the date of the local government elections - a public holiday.
He made the declaration in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994.
(This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.)
