Tourism sector calls on locals to get vaccinated amid surge in bookings from UK
- Tourism body Fedhasa has called on Cape Town residents to get vaccinated ahead of the summer holiday season
- The sector has seen a major surge in travel bookings after the UK removed SA from the red list
- Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer says a united vaccination effort will help save the industry from a looming fourth wave
The local tourism industry is counting on Cape Town residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in a bid to save the summer season.
The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) has called on residents and tourism sector staff to get jabbed and help avoid a devasting fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.
RELATED: UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list
Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer says a renewed vaccination drive is needed as the tourism industry gears up to welcome increased travellers from Britain, South Africa’s biggest inbound market.
Travel agencies in South Africa have reported a surge in reservations for travel to and from Britain after South Africa was removed from the UK's red list.
"The UK market opening back for us and UK visitors coming back is certainly one of the biggest significant milestones we've seen in the recovery of our industry", Singer tells CapeTalk.
She has warned that very few SA tourism businesses can afford to lose another festive season to a dreaded fourth wave.
RELATED: SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts
We have to present a united front in terms of being vaccinated, both as employees and as citizens of South Africa, and Cape Town more specifically. Being vaccinated was the first hurdle to the UK opening up and taking us off the red list.Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa
We would like to encourage all our industry partners, all our team members, guests, and visitors to please try and support vaccination and get vaccinated, not only for our industry but for our country as a whole. We really have to save our summer. The worst thing that could happen is that we hit a fourth wave in December and we lose another season.Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa
It really has been very exciting... even before the official announcement, we could already see enquiries from the UK picking up off the back of the rumour that South Africa would be lifted.Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa
The UK is our top source market and pre-Covid South Africa was always a much much loved winter sun destination. Consequently, with the announcement, our trade partners are confirming that they are flooded with enquiries and bookings for travel even soon as this week and this month which really bodes well for our summer season.Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120871706_a-red-british-passport-held-up-against-a-background-of-a-generic-plane-on-a-bright-sunny-day.html?vti=mtq6uhg283xzylfti3-1-13
