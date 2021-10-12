Tourism sector calls on locals to get vaccinated amid surge in bookings from UK

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Artist Samurai Farai
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Farai (Samurai) Engelbrecht
Today at 13:33
Travel - All systems go for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renee Jordaan 9963
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Studying overseas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heidi Sulcas
Today at 14:50
Music - Querido makes a comeback
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris Querido
Today at 16:20
The state of The Master's Affairs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:55
A crying shame: South Africa is losing human potential because of the cognitive stunting of our children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Louis Benjamin - at Independent educational consultant
Today at 17:20
Compulsory Vaccination at the workplace?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and director
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Mike Burt of the Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association. 12 October 2021 11:25 AM
It's still R850 for a Covid test: A fair price to pay, or 'price-gouging'? Lester Kiewit speaks to attorney John Goetsch about the cost of private Covid-19 PCR tests. 12 October 2021 10:57 AM
Millions owed billons in unclaimed pension benefits - are you one of them? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Olano Makhubela at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority about billions in unclaimed pension benefits. 12 October 2021 9:50 AM
View all Local
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal... 12 October 2021 9:19 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening. 11 October 2021 7:02 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Politics
Tourism sector calls on locals to get vaccinated amid surge in bookings from UK Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer about the return of UK visitors this summer. 12 October 2021 7:56 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets". 11 October 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
Get vaccinated by 20 October to start the festive season with maximum immunity Save your summer by getting vaccinated before 20 October, says Western Cape Government. 12 October 2021 11:30 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
View all Africa
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 11 October 2021 4:32 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Tourism sector calls on locals to get vaccinated amid surge in bookings from UK

12 October 2021 7:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Vaccination
Travel
Fedhasa
tourism sector
South African Tourism
UK red list
fourth wave

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer about the return of UK visitors this summer.
  • Tourism body Fedhasa has called on Cape Town residents to get vaccinated ahead of the summer holiday season
  • The sector has seen a major surge in travel bookings after the UK removed SA from the red list
  • Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer says a united vaccination effort will help save the industry from a looming fourth wave
Image: © piranhi 123rf.com

The local tourism industry is counting on Cape Town residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in a bid to save the summer season.

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) has called on residents and tourism sector staff to get jabbed and help avoid a devasting fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

RELATED: UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list

Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer says a renewed vaccination drive is needed as the tourism industry gears up to welcome increased travellers from Britain, South Africa’s biggest inbound market.

Travel agencies in South Africa have reported a surge in reservations for travel to and from Britain after South Africa was removed from the UK's red list.

"The UK market opening back for us and UK visitors coming back is certainly one of the biggest significant milestones we've seen in the recovery of our industry", Singer tells CapeTalk.

She has warned that very few SA tourism businesses can afford to lose another festive season to a dreaded fourth wave.

RELATED: SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts

We have to present a united front in terms of being vaccinated, both as employees and as citizens of South Africa, and Cape Town more specifically. Being vaccinated was the first hurdle to the UK opening up and taking us off the red list.

Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa

We would like to encourage all our industry partners, all our team members, guests, and visitors to please try and support vaccination and get vaccinated, not only for our industry but for our country as a whole. We really have to save our summer. The worst thing that could happen is that we hit a fourth wave in December and we lose another season.

Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa

It really has been very exciting... even before the official announcement, we could already see enquiries from the UK picking up off the back of the rumour that South Africa would be lifted.

Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa

The UK is our top source market and pre-Covid South Africa was always a much much loved winter sun destination. Consequently, with the announcement, our trade partners are confirming that they are flooded with enquiries and bookings for travel even soon as this week and this month which really bodes well for our summer season.

Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa



12 October 2021 7:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Vaccination
Travel
Fedhasa
tourism sector
South African Tourism
UK red list
fourth wave

More from Business

Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown

11 October 2021 8:03 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis

11 October 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Futuregrowth Community Property Fund buys two shopping centres in KZN

11 October 2021 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager at Futuregrowth Community Property Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery

11 October 2021 2:02 PM

COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?

11 October 2021 2:01 PM

Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated

11 October 2021 2:00 PM

South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa

11 October 2021 10:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying'

8 October 2021 2:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Get vaccinated by 20 October to start the festive season with maximum immunity

12 October 2021 11:30 AM

Save your summer by getting vaccinated before 20 October, says Western Cape Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday

12 October 2021 8:29 AM

Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home

11 October 2021 3:29 PM

South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health

11 October 2021 10:42 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa

11 October 2021 10:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour

10 October 2021 12:00 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road

9 October 2021 11:46 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility

9 October 2021 11:14 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants

Politics

Get vaccinated by 20 October to start the festive season with maximum immunity

Lifestyle

Superman comes out as bisexual

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

State opposing bail for taxi drive who knocked down cyclist in Gallo Manor

12 October 2021 11:17 AM

Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused election head Mandla Msibi

12 October 2021 10:29 AM

Enoch Mgijima Municipality confirms art gallery building gutted in fire

12 October 2021 10:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA