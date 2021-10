Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday

The cableway is slashing prices by almost 50% for locals Mondays to Fridays for the month of October

Mandy asks Giselle Esau of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway how the 92nd birthday is being celebrated.

We are celebrating with a Celebrate the Cableway Birthday Special for the month of October. It is targeted just at locals for one month Monday to Fridays. Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand - Table Mountain Cableway

You can book online only. Check out the link here.

We're slashing the prices by almost 50%. Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand - Table Mountain Cableway

Remember, you can collect and redeem your free birthday Cableway ticket on any day of the calendar month in which your birthday falls.

