Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived





Residents want to turn paedophile and serial killer Gert van Rooyen's old home into a place of hope

The ratepayers association in the area has apparently taken the matter to Parliament

Residents of Capital Park in Pretoria are reviving plans to transform the abandoned property where paedophile and serial killer Gert van Rooyen lived with his accomplice, Joey Haarhoff.

The plot at 227 Malherbe Street in Capital Park has been abandoned for over 30 years.

Members of the Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association want the property to be turned into a shelter for abused women and children.

Mike Burt, who chairs the association, says plans are in motion to apply for the development of the property and secure sponsors for the planned safehouse.

"Hopefully this negative thing will become a positive thing", he tells CapeTalk.

Van Rooyen and Haarhof are believed to have kidnapped and killed at least six young girls between 1988 and 1989.

A seventh victim escaped from Van Rooyen's house at 227 Malherbe Street.

In January 1990, shortly after the escape, Van Rooyen killed Haarhoff before turning the gun on himself during a police chase.

In 1996 Absa Bank reportedly donated Van Rooyen's former house to the state.

Police slowly demolished the house in the hopes of finding clues about the girls' disappearance but no evidence was found.

Burt says some Capital Park residents had been cleaning and maintaining the property before the Covid-19 pandemic with the aim of using the property for good.

The site has been standing vacant now for about 31 years. Mike Burt, Chairman - Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association

The property apparently belonged to Absa Bank and they donated it to the state to have a place of safety or a shelter built for women and children, and nothing has happened on the site for 31 years. Mike Burt, Chairman - Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association

We started cleaning it, we painted the wall, we started cleaning the property and maintaining it and then we started... looking at developing the property for its intended use...we started the project and had a memorial we made ourselves. Mike Burt, Chairman - Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association

We've mentioned it to Parliament and the message we've got is that we must start applying for it officially. Mike Burt, Chairman - Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association