Millions owed billons in unclaimed pension benefits - are you one of them?
- Could you be due a slice of a R44.9 billion unclaimed pension fund pie?
- Unclaimed benefits are those which have not been paid to a beneficiary within 24 months of the date it becomes legally payable.
Are you one of nearly five million South Africans who're due a portion of almost R45 billion is unclaimed pension benefits?
According to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) millions of people are owed a cash payout, but may not know how to claim what is rightfully theirs.
The FSCA's Olano Makhubela says the money belongs to former workers and dates back a long way:
It goes way back to apartheid years when you had a migrant labour system, where you didn't have a good system of identification.Olano Makhubela, Divisional executive retirement fund supervisor - FSCA
Because of the Group Areas Act, people literally had to change or hide their true identity to be able to move to another province to get work.Olano Makhubela, Divisional executive retirement fund supervisor - FSCA
These factors, says Makhubela, affected recording keeping resulting in the huge unclaimed pension pot.
The issue now, he says, is tracing those beneficiaries:
I think a good 40% of [beneficiaries] of that money we are not going to be able to find the rightful owners.Olano Makhubela, Divisional executive retirement fund supervisor - FSCA
So what will happen to the unclaimed money?
What we are proposing to bring all that money together and have a board of trustees to oversee that fund and where we can't trace [beneficiaries] to use that money for social objectives.Olano Makhubela, Divisional executive retirement fund supervisor - FSCA
If you want to check if you are the beneficiary of an unclaimed benefit, click here to go to the FSCA website.
