It's still R850 for a Covid test: A fair price to pay, or 'price-gouging'?

- Private laboratories such as Lancet, Ampath and Pathcare charge R850 for a PCR test, which is not affordable for many South Africans

How is the average South African expected to pay R850 for a private Covid-19 test, asked Jason in Somerset West on The Morning Review on Monday?

Who can afford to leave this country with that kind of price for a Covid test, he asked?

It probably cost them less than R50 to run the test. Jason, Caller - Somerset West

Last year, the Council for Medical Schemes directed medical aids to include Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit in their plans.

The Competition Commission is supposed to look out for price gouging, says Kiewit.

Is it fair, that almost two years into the Covid pandemic, the cost of testing is still relatively high?

Kiewit posed the question to John Goetsch, candidate attorney at Ward Brink Attorneys.

The question one has to ask is why the Competition Commission hasn't looked at this yet. John Goetsch, Candidate attorney - Ward Brink Attorneys

The price for a PCR test has been fluctuating for year or so, under R1000, above R1000...and it seems to have plateaued at R850. John Goetsch, Candidate attorney - Ward Brink Attorneys

Goetsch says his research suggests the cost price of a PCR test is approximately R400.

So the question is, why is it charged at R850? cJohn Goetsch, Candidate attorney - Ward Brink Attorneys

I wouldn't be surprised if they were already looking into these sorts of questions. John Goetsch, Candidate attorney - Ward Brink Attorneys

