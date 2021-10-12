Guilty of racking up overdue book fines? Why New York library scrapped charges





The USA's largest public library system in New York ends late fees forever.

Outstanding fines are viewed as an obstacle preventing the poor from accessing libraries.

© gregorylee/123rf.com

We are seeing this movement across the world. Nazeem Hardy, President - Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa)

He says the outstanding fines are viewed as an obstacle preventing the poor from accessing libraries.

A lot of this movement to have this fine-free library institution has come from that perspective. How do we ensure access to everybody? Nazeem Hardy, President - Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa)

In our poorer communities very often we find that parents will not even allow their children to join the library for fear that they might lose a book or they might have a late fine, so I think it is a very real issue we are dealing with, and we have got to find mechanisms to get beyond that. Nazeem Hardy, President - Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa)