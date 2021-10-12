Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about the Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested... 12 October 2021 1:52 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
View all Local
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibind... 12 October 2021 12:39 PM
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal... 12 October 2021 9:19 AM
View all Politics
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s. 12 October 2021 12:18 PM
View all Business
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice… Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus. 12 October 2021 2:06 PM
Guilty of racking up overdue book fines? Why New York library scrapped charges Lester speaks to President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa) Nazeem Hardy. 12 October 2021 12:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive

12 October 2021 12:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAPS
Community Safety
MEC Albert Fritz
Murder suspect
Reward
police investigation
Jacqueline Mpontsana
Lwazi Sibindana
Jacque Mpontsana

The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibindana.
  • Police are looking for Lwazi Sibindana who's wanted in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Mpontsana
  • Provincial authorities have put up a R5,000 reward for any info that can lead to his whereabouts
  • Mpontsana was set alight in a domestic violence dispute last month
Lwazi Sibindana is wanted in connection with a police investigation into the death of Jacqueline Mpontsana. Image: Western Cape Government

A R5,000 reward has been issued for anyone who can help police track down Lwazi Sibindana, who continues to evade the authorities after he allegedly burnt his girlfriend alive last month.

Sibindana is wanted on a charge of murder in connection with death of Jacquelene Mpontsana, fondly known as Jacque.

Mpontsana died after being doused with petrol and set alight during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend on Sunday 19 September.

The Gugulethu woman was an experienced community safety worker and helped monitor police stations for their compliance to assist victims of domestic and gender-based violence.

On Tuesday, the Western Cape Community Safety Department released a statement and a picture of Sibindana, asking for the public’s assistance in the police investigation.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says his department is still reeling from the loss of their dear colleague Jacque.

The department hopes that by offering a reward someone will come forward with the required information on Sibindana’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr Lwazi Sibindana should contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Mangaliso at Gugulethu SAPS on 072 155 0100 or 021 684 2323.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Lwazi Sibindana, pictured below:




12 October 2021 12:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAPS
Community Safety
MEC Albert Fritz
Murder suspect
Reward
police investigation
Jacqueline Mpontsana
Lwazi Sibindana
Jacque Mpontsana

More from Politics

Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille

12 October 2021 1:05 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants

12 October 2021 9:19 AM

Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday

11 October 2021 7:02 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis

11 October 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis

11 October 2021 4:32 PM

John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work?

11 October 2021 2:59 PM

Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) Ebrahim Fakir explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 and state of municipalities will influence voting choices - researcher

11 October 2021 11:48 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele about voter turnout ahead of the November polls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels

11 October 2021 8:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent'

11 October 2021 7:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I would like to see politicians who recognise the human face of homelessness'

10 October 2021 3:28 PM

Sara-Jayne King hosts a discussion as organisations helping the homeless use the local elections to draw attention to the issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived

Local

Superman comes out as bisexual

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

ANC Mpumalanga to ask MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside over murder case

12 October 2021 7:00 PM

An illustrious judicial career: Zondo lauds former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

12 October 2021 6:53 PM

Joburg Market senior employee arrested for fraud amounting to R5.5m

12 October 2021 6:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA