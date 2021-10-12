Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive





Police are looking for Lwazi Sibindana who's wanted in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Mpontsana

Provincial authorities have put up a R5,000 reward for any info that can lead to his whereabouts

Mpontsana was set alight in a domestic violence dispute last month

A R5,000 reward has been issued for anyone who can help police track down Lwazi Sibindana, who continues to evade the authorities after he allegedly burnt his girlfriend alive last month.

Sibindana is wanted on a charge of murder in connection with death of Jacquelene Mpontsana, fondly known as Jacque.

Mpontsana died after being doused with petrol and set alight during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend on Sunday 19 September.

The Gugulethu woman was an experienced community safety worker and helped monitor police stations for their compliance to assist victims of domestic and gender-based violence.

On Tuesday, the Western Cape Community Safety Department released a statement and a picture of Sibindana, asking for the public’s assistance in the police investigation.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says his department is still reeling from the loss of their dear colleague Jacque.

The department hopes that by offering a reward someone will come forward with the required information on Sibindana’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr Lwazi Sibindana should contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Mangaliso at Gugulethu SAPS on 072 155 0100 or 021 684 2323.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Lwazi Sibindana, pictured below: