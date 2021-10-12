Superman comes out as bisexual





Superman’s son (he’s also Superman) is coming out as bisexual next month.

The soon-to-be-released edition “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5” depicts Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, kissing a male friend, Jay Nakamura.

Jon (aka Superman’s son aka Superman) ends up dating Nakamura.

Monday was National Coming Out Day, and DC is releasing the comic to mark the day.

© mesamong/123rf.com

Jonathan Kent is bisexual… He will embark on a same-sex relationship with a friend… His new boyfriend is Jay Nakamura, a reporter who cares for him after he mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Some of the issues they tackle are climate change, fires, stopping high school shootings, the deportation of refugees… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire