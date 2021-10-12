Superman comes out as bisexual
Superman’s son (he’s also Superman) is coming out as bisexual next month.
The soon-to-be-released edition “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5” depicts Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, kissing a male friend, Jay Nakamura.
Jon (aka Superman’s son aka Superman) ends up dating Nakamura.
Monday was National Coming Out Day, and DC is releasing the comic to mark the day.
Jonathan Kent is bisexual… He will embark on a same-sex relationship with a friend… His new boyfriend is Jay Nakamura, a reporter who cares for him after he mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Some of the issues they tackle are climate change, fires, stopping high school shootings, the deportation of refugees…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
It will be released in November…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_31382617_logo-of-superman-on-model-chest-in-the-superhero-past-present-fair-was-held-between-18-27-july-2014-.html?vti=ld0f3kog1au292038a-1-45
