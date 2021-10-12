Get vaccinated by 20 October to start the festive season with maximum immunity





If you want to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the start of the festive season, you only have until 20 October to get your first dose.

It takes about 14 days after receiving the second Pfizer dose to develop maximum immunity.

In other words, if you get your first shot by 20 October and your second one by 1 December, you’ll be as protected as you can be when the fun starts.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine also takes about two weeks to offer its full protection.