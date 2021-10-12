Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi





The ANC in Mpumalanga is set to meet to discuss the murder charges against senior party member Mandla Msibi

Msibi, who's the Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC, spent the night in jail after handing himself over on Monday

He's facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly called for him to step aside but provincial leadership has not made a decision yet

Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi (R). Picture: dardlea.mpg.gov.za

The ANC in Mpumalanga is expected to meet on Tuesday evening after senior party official, Mandla Msibi, was charged for murder and attempted murder.

The ANC's provincial leader Mandla Ndlovu has told Eyewitness News that the party will meet to discuss the way forward.

This comes amid reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for Msibi to step aside as per ANC resolutions.

Msibi is the MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs in Mpumalanga.

He also holds a role as a provincial executive committee member in the ANC and the party's head of elections in the province.

It's understood that Msibi has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place during an ANC branch meeting in August.

He handed himself over to police on Monday and spent the night behind bars.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane is expected to make an announcement soon relieving the MEC of his duties, reports Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia.

There's no clarity in terms of what it is that the Premier wants to say. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

He's also a provincial executive committee member of the ANC. He's the head of elections in the province. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

They're all saying behind the scenes that of course he has to step aside but nobody is actually moving towards it, instead what you're finding is that people in the Mpumalanga ANC are talking about the politics which they believe is behind this particular matter. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News