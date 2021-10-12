Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi
- The ANC in Mpumalanga is set to meet to discuss the murder charges against senior party member Mandla Msibi
- Msibi, who's the Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC, spent the night in jail after handing himself over on Monday
- He's facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly called for him to step aside but provincial leadership has not made a decision yet
The ANC in Mpumalanga is expected to meet on Tuesday evening after senior party official, Mandla Msibi, was charged for murder and attempted murder.
The ANC's provincial leader Mandla Ndlovu has told Eyewitness News that the party will meet to discuss the way forward.
This comes amid reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for Msibi to step aside as per ANC resolutions.
Msibi is the MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs in Mpumalanga.
He also holds a role as a provincial executive committee member in the ANC and the party's head of elections in the province.
It's understood that Msibi has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place during an ANC branch meeting in August.
He handed himself over to police on Monday and spent the night behind bars.
Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane is expected to make an announcement soon relieving the MEC of his duties, reports Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia.
There's no clarity in terms of what it is that the Premier wants to say.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
He's also a provincial executive committee member of the ANC. He's the head of elections in the province.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
They're all saying behind the scenes that of course he has to step aside but nobody is actually moving towards it, instead what you're finding is that people in the Mpumalanga ANC are talking about the politics which they believe is behind this particular matter.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Local
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout
John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox?
Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction.Read More
Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Mike Burt of the Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association.Read More
It's still R850 for a Covid test: A fair price to pay, or 'price-gouging'?
Lester Kiewit speaks to attorney John Goetsch about the cost of private Covid-19 PCR tests.Read More
Millions owed billons in unclaimed pension benefits - are you one of them?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Olano Makhubela at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority about billions in unclaimed pension benefits.Read More
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday
Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening.Read More
Southern right whale survey shows change in migration patterns and feeding
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to researcher Dr. Els Vermeulen about the University of Pretoria's annual aerial survey of southern right whales.Read More
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis
John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More