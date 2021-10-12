Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about the Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested... 12 October 2021 1:52 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
View all Local
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibind... 12 October 2021 12:39 PM
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal... 12 October 2021 9:19 AM
View all Politics
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s. 12 October 2021 12:18 PM
View all Business
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice… Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus. 12 October 2021 2:06 PM
Guilty of racking up overdue book fines? Why New York library scrapped charges Lester speaks to President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa) Nazeem Hardy. 12 October 2021 12:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox?

12 October 2021 1:19 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
digital addiction
dopamine fast
dopamine

Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction.

- Could it be time to take a dopamine detox?

- The idea is that you take a break from experiences that bring you pleasure, like social media and video games

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

When was the last time you switched off your phone?

Are you someone who falls asleep with your device in your hand, unable to stop tweeting, scrolling, and consuming the endless content to be found at the touch of a button?

Perhaps it's time to take a 'dopamine detox', that's the newest fad which a lot of people swear by in order to 'reset' the brain.

The idea is that you take a break from experiences that bring you pleasure, so things like social media, video games, even sex, and food.

According to addiction expert Dr Anna Lembke, our smartphones are making us dopamine junkies, with each swipe, like, and tweet feeding our habit.

Lester Kiewit explores the idea of taking a dopamine 'fast' with experts Dr Sharon Munyaka from the Society for Industrial and Organisational Psychology of SA and communications specialist Nazareen Ebrahim at Naz Consulting International.

RELATED: Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction

Talking about the dopamine effect, you always want a reward in your brain, but the only problem with that is your brain also identifies pain in the same part it identifies pleasure.

Dr Sharon Munyaka - Society for Industrial and Organisational Psychology of SA

She says we are so overwhelmed with these platforms that offer dopamine rewards.

Those who work in news and media have both a work-related usage of social media as well as scrolling for their own entertainment, she explains.

If you work in media, your consumption is derived from two areas. One is you are scrolling to learn, to research, and the other part of that is you are scrolling to get entertained.

Dr Sharon Munyaka - Society for Industrial and Organisational Psychology of SA

She says as someone who works in communications she has to guard against becoming sucked in by marketing offerings online.

The dopamine fast is actually ascribed as a technique in addition to drugs that psychologists and psychiatrists may prescribe.

Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International

We're constantly pushing to get pleasure because we're so overwhelmed with an abundance of pleasure-giving sources...

Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International

In fact, your brain identifies pain in the same area it identifies pleasure says Ebrahim.

RELATED: [LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around




12 October 2021 1:19 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
digital addiction
dopamine fast
dopamine

More from Lifestyle

Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic

12 October 2021 5:09 PM

John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout

12 October 2021 4:23 PM

John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice…

12 October 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guilty of racking up overdue book fines? Why New York library scrapped charges

12 October 2021 12:09 PM

Lester speaks to President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa) Nazeem Hardy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get vaccinated by 20 October to start the festive season with maximum immunity

12 October 2021 11:30 AM

Save your summer by getting vaccinated before 20 October, says Western Cape Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday

12 October 2021 8:29 AM

Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism sector calls on locals to get vaccinated amid surge in bookings from UK

12 October 2021 7:56 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer about the return of UK visitors this summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home

11 October 2021 3:29 PM

South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season

11 October 2021 1:10 PM

Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health

11 October 2021 10:42 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today

11 October 2021 9:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour

10 October 2021 12:00 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots

8 October 2021 11:24 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

8 October 2021 9:12 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'

7 October 2021 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk

7 October 2021 2:01 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24)

7 October 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry

6 October 2021 11:38 AM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout

12 October 2021 4:23 PM

John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi

12 October 2021 1:52 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about the Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived

12 October 2021 11:25 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Mike Burt of the Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's still R850 for a Covid test: A fair price to pay, or 'price-gouging'?

12 October 2021 10:57 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to attorney John Goetsch about the cost of private Covid-19 PCR tests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Millions owed billons in unclaimed pension benefits - are you one of them?

12 October 2021 9:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Olano Makhubela at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority about billions in unclaimed pension benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday

12 October 2021 8:29 AM

Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday

11 October 2021 7:02 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Southern right whale survey shows change in migration patterns and feeding

11 October 2021 6:00 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to researcher Dr. Els Vermeulen about the University of Pretoria's annual aerial survey of southern right whales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis

11 October 2021 4:32 PM

John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians urged not to feed or touch seals after teen bitten on Strand Beach

11 October 2021 4:07 PM

The City of Cape Town has issued a statement to remind the public that seals are wild animals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived

Local

Superman comes out as bisexual

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

ANC Mpumalanga to ask MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside over murder case

12 October 2021 7:00 PM

An illustrious judicial career: Zondo lauds former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

12 October 2021 6:53 PM

Joburg Market senior employee arrested for fraud amounting to R5.5m

12 October 2021 6:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA