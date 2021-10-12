Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about the Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested... 12 October 2021 1:52 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
View all Local
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibind... 12 October 2021 12:39 PM
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal... 12 October 2021 9:19 AM
View all Politics
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s. 12 October 2021 12:18 PM
View all Business
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice… Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus. 12 October 2021 2:06 PM
Guilty of racking up overdue book fines? Why New York library scrapped charges Lester speaks to President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa) Nazeem Hardy. 12 October 2021 12:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance

12 October 2021 12:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Absa
SMEs
African Continental Free Trade Area
Small and medium-sized enterprises
trade finance
Eamonn Ryan

Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s.

Article by Eamonn Ryan.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s. The SME sector urgently requires optimal bank funding support to ensure its recovery from the pandemic and to adequately exploit the new growth opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), launched on 1 January 2021.

“The AfCFTA is a new frontier and a potential game change for the continent, and one that stands to benefit entrepreneurs as much as the corporate sector,” says Doreen Fick, Head of Funded Wholesale Trade Finance products at Absa. “It is therefore vital that it in practice benefits SMEs and entrepreneurs across the continent and does not simply become the domain of big businesses. This is a massive opportunity for SMEs to grow their intra-Africa trade with the potential only limited by their access to trade finance.”

© Vadym Pastukh/123rf.com 

So, what is the way forward?

Fick points out there is no getting around the need for lending institutions to gain an understanding of how individual SMEs run their businesses, thereby facilitating a match between clients’ supplier and buyer payment terms and their cash flow requirements. “For instance, Absa’s funded wholesale trade finance uses pre-and post-shipment trade loans rather than general overdraft facilities, given the latter is difficult for a bank to control. An invoice or purchase order underpins each trade loan thereby providing the necessary visibility concerning the purpose of the loan. Consequently, they are easier to manage from a risk perspective. In most instances, the bank will directly pay the foreign suppliers or ultimate buyers as a way to monitor the use of the funds,” she explains.

In the absence of a new credit lens, the high collateral requirements imposed by the regulatory rules of Basel III make loans to SMEs unaffordable for them because of their relatively high-risk weightings.

Chuene Setati, Regional Sales Head for Trade and Working Capital at Absa says “Absa has retooled three areas of its trade finance business:

“Firstly, we spend a lot of time with our SMEs to understand their needs in developing various collaborative relationships. What is vital to the support of SMEs is to have financial products tailored to their core needs. One of their main challenges is collateral. Lack of collateral is the major reason SMEs are comparatively excluded from international trade therefore, we offer products that are self-liquidating in nature, with the ultimate source of their repayments based on receivables. This has a major impact on reducing the requirement for collateral normally required for funding.

“Secondly, on behalf of this sector, Absa collaborates with government and corporates under our Enterprise Supply Development and Value Chain funding programmes. These form part of our strategy to help SMEs manage their performance risk through products such as Letters of Credit and mitigating their credit risk profile with bigger corporates.

Thirdly, Chuene says, “We have invested heavily in our Trade Management Online (TMO) platform. This has really perfected the ease of doing business for our SME clients and given them access to the world from their offices and also from their homes during pandemic restrictions. TMO automates our processes for clients as much as possible and also enables Absa to link into centralised systems which share client data. This, in turn, relieves busy entrepreneurs of distractions and enables them to remain focused on their business.”

This model acknowledges the difference between large corporate and SME clients by applying a different credit lens when assessing SME clients. Vast amounts of economic growth and job creation will continue to be lost to society until banks find new innovative ways to make lending decisions that suit SMEs.

However, while many changes are still required, progress is being made: many banks are recognising the need to grow this critical sector and future collaborations between banks; trade institutions and fintechs will provide future promising results to the much-needed SME sector. Whether these SMEs are importers needing pre-shipment financing or smaller exporters struggling to commit to new orders because of disadvantageous payment terms – Africa-wide, the traditional banking system tends to favour corporate business over SMEs. At Absa, that at least is changing.




12 October 2021 12:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Absa
SMEs
African Continental Free Trade Area
Small and medium-sized enterprises
trade finance
Eamonn Ryan

More from Business

Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%

12 October 2021 6:58 PM

'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa

12 October 2021 2:36 PM

Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism sector calls on locals to get vaccinated amid surge in bookings from UK

12 October 2021 7:56 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer about the return of UK visitors this summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown

11 October 2021 8:03 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis

11 October 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Futuregrowth Community Property Fund buys two shopping centres in KZN

11 October 2021 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager at Futuregrowth Community Property Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery

11 October 2021 2:02 PM

COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?

11 October 2021 2:01 PM

Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived

Local

Superman comes out as bisexual

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

ANC Mpumalanga to ask MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside over murder case

12 October 2021 7:00 PM

An illustrious judicial career: Zondo lauds former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

12 October 2021 6:53 PM

Joburg Market senior employee arrested for fraud amounting to R5.5m

12 October 2021 6:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA