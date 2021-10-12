Streaming issues? Report here
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille

12 October 2021 1:05 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Elections
Politics
Patricia de Lille
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
Good
Good Party
2021 municipal elections
2021 Local Government Election

Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille.

  • GOOD is contesting in six metros and 45 municipalities across South Africa

  • It aims to tackle spatial justice in Cape Town

  • GOOD will cut the profit municipalities pocket when they distribute electricity

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille campaigning in Soweto on Vilakazi Street. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille says her party is ready for the local government elections.

It’s GOOD’s first municipal elections, having been founded in 2018, and having competed in only one national election.

It is contesting 1000 wards in 45 municipalities across five provinces.

The fledgling party says it is aiming to convince people who are tired of voting or who have never voted to try the new party.

Mandy Wiener interviewed De Lille (scroll up to listen).

We deliberately decided not to participate in the whole country. You have to cut your cloth according to your size… We’re participating in six metropolitans and 45 municipalities…

Patricia de Lille, leader - GOOD

We’ve got nothing to measure us against… We are not making promises… We presented a plan for how to fix local government… Please lend us your vote… you can vote us out again…

Patricia de Lille, leader - GOOD

The biggest two issues are water and electricity… even middleclass people can’t afford it anymore… All municipalities are making a profit out of water and electricity prices… We will cut that margin…

Patricia de Lille, leader - GOOD

Very close to my heart; spatial justice…

Patricia de Lille, leader - GOOD



