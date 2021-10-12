Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice…





Spend less time listening to the news

Make sure you follow the rules and accept you can’t control others

After 18 months of isolation, breaking out can be hard. © rido/123rf.com

After 18 months of living in the pandemic, we are finally at level one of lockdown.

Caution is still advised, but life is starting to feel (new)normal again.

For some people, however, stepping back out into pre-pandemic life is causing huge anxiety, even if they have been vaccinated.

Crowded spaces, communal kitchens in offices, people not wearing their masks properly - these may seem like small things, but for those who have been in proper isolation for over a year, they are a big deal.

If you or someone you care about is affected by this anxiety and fear, you may want to listen to Refilwe Moloto’s interview with clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus, who gave advice on overcoming this (scroll up to listen).

It is happening to a lot of people… The longer people stay indoors and don’t interact, the harder it becomes to go out there into the big world again… Dr Cathy Angus, clinical psychologist

People spend too much time listening to the news and the radio… Dr Cathy Angus, clinical psychologist

There are people who are refusing vaccines. There are people who are refusing to keep their masks up. So, some other people feel very vulnerable… Dr Cathy Angus, clinical psychologist

Make sure that you are following the rules, and taking the precautions you can to keep yourself safe… You can’t control other people… Dr Cathy Angus, clinical psychologist