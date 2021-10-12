Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about the Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested... 12 October 2021 1:52 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
View all Local
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibind... 12 October 2021 12:39 PM
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal... 12 October 2021 9:19 AM
View all Politics
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s. 12 October 2021 12:18 PM
View all Business
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice… Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus. 12 October 2021 2:06 PM
Guilty of racking up overdue book fines? Why New York library scrapped charges Lester speaks to President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa) Nazeem Hardy. 12 October 2021 12:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
View all Africa
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 11 October 2021 4:32 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa

12 October 2021 2:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Absa
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Shiran Moodley
Heidi Barends

Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Article by Shiran Moodley and Heidi Barends, Co-Heads: Sustainable Finance at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

More severe droughts, plagues, floods, and famine are some of the anticipated impacts of climate change that we face globally. Over the past few years, we have witnessed some of the dramatic climate impacts in Africa already: the 2019/2020 East African locust plague, the cyclones in Mozambique, the drought in South Africa. Against a backdrop of large infrastructure gaps and social inequality, tackling the climate crisis on the continent is a complex challenge. Sustainable finance can play an important role in driving that much-needed change.

Large investments are required across the African continent to combat climate change and drive inclusive growth. The African Development Bank estimates that financing for the continent’s infrastructure falls short by up to USD $108 billion per year. This is where sustainable finance plays an important role.

Sustainable finance means driving capital towards projects and businesses that promote environmental protection and inclusive growth. This can range from environmental projects that drive renewable energy and clean transportation, to social projects that deliver affordable housing or much-needed social infrastructure.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Striding towards a sustainable future

Businesses, and more specifically, banks, need to make firm commitments to enable a sustainable future. Committing to programmes such as South Africa’s renewable energy programme and the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB) framework is one way for firms to change the way deals are assessed by incorporating environmental and social aspects into their analysis.

Meaningful changes need to be made to the way that African companies, and firms globally, operate, in order to facilitate sustainable solutions for clients and the future.

Africa’s unique challenge

However, while Africa as a continent is the least responsible for climate change, it’s the continent on which the impacts will be felt the most. Effecting a just transition is crucial.

Many countries in Africa are fossil-fuel dependent, relying on fossil-fuel industries to provide jobs, tax income or stable electricity. Decisions to limit emissions can have significant unintended consequences on the lives and livelihoods of people. A just transition means solving for the social aspects, for example ensuring access to decent work, housing, and basic services, while transitioning from fossil-fuel dependency to renewable energies.

This requires a nuanced understanding of what’s possible, what’s practical and what’s reasonable. The way that the just transition plays out in Africa will be vastly different from how it’s playing out in developed markets. This is due in large part to Africa’s economic dependency on certain minerals, the cost of transitioning and the availability of alternative energy sources. While they might not be as big of a factor in more developed countries, social implications are incredibly important to consider in the African context.

Sustainable finance solutions, then, need to be applied on a case-by-case basis, taking both challenges and opportunities into consideration. Banks need to partner with clients on their transition journeys to identify new opportunities or mitigate risk arising from environmental changes, and to engage in their transition strategies and investment needs.

The investment needed to drive inclusive growth, mitigate climate change, and adapt to the changing weather patterns in Africa is vast. In delivering sustainable finance, banks can prepare clients for the transition and positively impact the societies in which they operate.

At the end of the day, climate change affects everyone. It’s a threat multiplier that exasperates the challenges the continent already faces, for individuals, businesses, and states, but the climate crisis can also provide an opportunity for banks to step up and support the just transition through sustainable financing.




12 October 2021 2:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Absa
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Shiran Moodley
Heidi Barends

More from Business

Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%

12 October 2021 6:58 PM

'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance

12 October 2021 12:18 PM

Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism sector calls on locals to get vaccinated amid surge in bookings from UK

12 October 2021 7:56 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer about the return of UK visitors this summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown

11 October 2021 8:03 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis

11 October 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Futuregrowth Community Property Fund buys two shopping centres in KZN

11 October 2021 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager at Futuregrowth Community Property Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery

11 October 2021 2:02 PM

COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?

11 October 2021 2:01 PM

Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery

11 October 2021 2:02 PM

COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?

11 October 2021 2:01 PM

Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated

11 October 2021 2:00 PM

South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why has the SME sector been supressed?

7 October 2021 7:34 PM

Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

6 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

4 October 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top tips for future-proofing your businesses

1 October 2021 8:37 PM

The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note

1 October 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report

21 September 2021 8:21 PM

The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report

17 September 2021 2:01 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived

Local

Superman comes out as bisexual

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

ANC Mpumalanga to ask MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside over murder case

12 October 2021 7:00 PM

An illustrious judicial career: Zondo lauds former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

12 October 2021 6:53 PM

Joburg Market senior employee arrested for fraud amounting to R5.5m

12 October 2021 6:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA