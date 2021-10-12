Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesdays - Fitness Fun & Competition: Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Finance: Signing surety for a loved one? Consider this first
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 05:10
What will become of murder accused Mpumalanga MEC?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni - Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Premier at ...
Today at 05:46
"Orania will go!" Head of Orania Movement responds
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Joost Strydom - Head of the Orania movement at ...
Today at 06:10
Ward councillor on life in Bishop Lavis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Charles Esau
Today at 06:25
Digital Covid-19 Vaccine certificates go LIVE on EVDS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Milani Wolmarans Health - Project Manager for EVDS at the Department of Health
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Traveling in a pandemic: how safe is my plane?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Independent candidate puts Cederberg first
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ruben Richards - Leader of Cederberg First Residence Association and Mayoral candidate
Today at 07:20
GOTG Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman named 2021 Social Justice Champion
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder at Gift of the Givers
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Discussion Panel: Housing and Pricing across provinces in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Siphamandla Mkwanazi - Senior FNB Economist at ...
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Pricing of Covid test - Competition Commission weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 10:05
History of Spur - taste for the Good life
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allen Ambor - Founder at Spur Steak Ranch
Today at 10:30
Cape Town pastor handing out cars
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kyle Driver
Today at 11:05
Avoiding secondary trauma of GBV victims
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Local government elections
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:40
Is South Africa losing human potential because of cognitive stunting of children?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Louis Benjamin - at Independent educational consultant
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global

12 October 2021 7:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.
Image: d6 Group on Facebook @d6groupsa

School admin and communication can eat up a lot of a busy parent's time.

The d6 Group's educational technology arm is setting the standard for innovation in school management, says co-founder and partner Willem Kitshoff.

It is currently serving more than 2800 schools in South Africa and abroad

The edtech company has now secured an undisclosed amount in venture capital investment from Knife Capital, Hlayisani Growth Fund Stellenbosch and NuState Ventures.

Van Zyl tells Bruce Whitfield that what drove him into fintech was realising how complex it is to run a school and wanting to help resolve the existing inefficiencies.

Currently within the landscape of massive amounts of different types of communication channels it's difficult to identify what is important and what is not. We make sure that what we provide is a very clear and informative communication channel which ensures that the parents are kept up to date... with info that is automatically available as opposed to having to force it manually on to the parents.

Willem Kitshoff, CEO - d6 Group

We see school as a business and if we don't manage that business well we deliver a product that is delivered to the consumer - learners and parents - will be negatively affected, so we're focusing on enabling schools to be managed better so that we can change them from the inside out...

Willem Kitshoff, CEO - d6 Group

Obviously what's happening in the classroom between teachers and learners is vital, but if that's not based on a solid foundation of operational expertise and excellence the learning processes will unfortunately be jeopardised.

Willem Kitshoff, CEO - d6 Group

Whitfield also interviews Keet Van Zyl, co-founder and partner at Knife Capital.

Edtech is a worldwide venture capital favourite along with fintech and agri and insurance and some others... sitting in Africa there is a lot of Covid-accelerated growth in the education technology sector...

Keet Van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital

We as Knife Capital have few investments in edtech businesses and this is specifically a business where one often doesn't think of a school as a fairly complex organisation... but the software that runs a school is quite a complex thing.

Keet Van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital

D6 Education is basically driving 2,800 schools so far in South Africa and beyond... It enables over a million parents to communicate... there's quite a lot of traction already... and we're trying to take it global...

Keet Van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital

For more detail, listen to the interviews below:




