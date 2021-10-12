WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.
Cape learners make history as first matrics in SA to write marine sciences final Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gade 12 learner Boitumelo Medupe about her journey studying marine sciences at school.
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi.
Murder accused Mandla Msibi fired as MEC, asked to step aside by Mpumalanga ANC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to acting Mpumalanga ANC secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali about Mandla Msibi's fate.
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents' Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office.
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots' Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.
When might happen next for China and Taiwan Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco
Suzuki becomes South Africa's 3rd best-selling car Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.
Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants Cape Town pastor, Kyle Driver, speaks to Lester Kiewit about gifting cars to his congregants.
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday.
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener.
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction.
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'.
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa's vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice.
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'

12 October 2021 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Chicken Licken
branding
heroes and zeros
Feeling Good

Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice.
Image: Screengrab from Chicken Licken Feel the Fire ad on YouTube

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week, Rice rates Chicken Licken's new Feel the Fire TV campaign.

I think these guys have finally got it absolutely right... after some really weird advertising in the past.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

We know and love almost every Nando's campaign, KFC get it right occasionally and tonight's hero has got it right on this occasion although we have had reason in the past to be more critical...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

RELATED: Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown

RELATED: Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

The Chicken Licken ad follows a South African man as he grows from baby- to adulthood, and is never able to crack a smile.

"I had the time of my life" he says after a holiday, with a completely expressionless face.

An enormous smile finally breaks out on his face when he, you guessed it, takes a bite of Soul Food.

Here we have a man who throughout his life has been resolutely poker-faced... no glimmer of emotion... through triumphs... to relationships breaking up... even in an aircraft that appears to be crashing...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice says Chicken Licken's new TV spot has a far more accessible narrative than some of its campaigns in the past.

It's also a great example of how the right music choice can dramatically enhance the likeability of a commercial he adds.

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Chicken Licken at 3:27):




