The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital).
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.
Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA's no less so than the rest of Africa's.
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation.
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice… Refilwe Moloto's interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus.
Guilty of racking up overdue book fines? Why New York library scrapped charges Lester speaks to President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa) Nazeem Hardy.
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday.
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener.
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction.
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'.
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health.
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa's vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation.
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%

12 October 2021 6:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital).

Manufacturing production rose by 7,6% in August, compared to the -8.4% contraction in July due to South Africa's civil unrest.

That was preceded by a -0,5% contraction in June.

Statistics South Africa released the latest manufacturing production data on Tuesday.

Year on year, manufacturing production in August was up 1,8%.

RELATED: Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI (sEPT 1)

RELATED: 'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund also announced a revision upwards for South Africa's growth outlook from 4% to 5%.

The global growth outlook was revised downwards from 6% to 5.9% in its annual World Economic Outlook report.

Bruce Whitfield discussed these stats with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital, who says a 5% recovery in our economy this year is indeed feasible.

It's helped by the base effect - think of a springboard pushed down in 2020 because of the lockdown and the repressive economic circumstance and as those circumstances have been eased you get a bounce back. So you're coming off a low base... a 'dead cat bounce'.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Wonderful as this sounds, it does not mean that South Africa will recover to pre-Covid levels by 2022 Whitfield points out, as things will slow down in 2022 and 2023.

If you drop something from high enough it will bounce, and that's what happened with the South African economy contracting substantially (with the rest of the world) in 2020. So a lot of this 5% rebound means clawing its way back to where it was.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

To put it simply: 100 minus 7% (the contraction in 2020) leaves you with 93. If you grow 93 by 5% it doesn't get you back to 100, so we need to grow much more.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

By our calculations I think you're looking at 2023 or even 2024 before the South African economy is back where it was pre-Covid.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

We can expect the slowdown in 2023 and 2024 because after the 5% rebound we're back in the business of "ordinary" structural growth he says.

Listen to Prof. Saville's insights on The Money Show:




