Today at 04:40 Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesdays - Fitness Fun & Competition: Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel van der Westhuizen

125 125

Today at 04:50 Finance: Signing surety for a loved one? Consider this first Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...

125 125

Today at 05:10 What will become of murder accused Mpumalanga MEC? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni - Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Premier at ...

125 125

Today at 05:46 "Orania will go!" Head of Orania Movement responds Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Joost Strydom - Head of the Orania movement at ...

125 125

Today at 06:10 Ward councillor on life in Bishop Lavis Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Charles Esau

125 125

Today at 06:25 Digital Covid-19 Vaccine certificates go LIVE on EVDS Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Milani Wolmarans Health - Project Manager for EVDS at the Department of Health

125 125

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: Traveling in a pandemic: how safe is my plane? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Independent candidate puts Cederberg first Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Ruben Richards - Leader of Cederberg First Residence Association and Mayoral candidate

125 125

Today at 07:20 GOTG Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman named 2021 Social Justice Champion Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder at Gift of the Givers

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Discussion Panel: Housing and Pricing across provinces in SA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

Siphamandla Mkwanazi - Senior FNB Economist at ...

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:45 Pricing of Covid test - Competition Commission weighs in The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission

125 125

Today at 10:05 History of Spur - taste for the Good life The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Allen Ambor - Founder at Spur Steak Ranch

125 125

Today at 10:30 Cape Town pastor handing out cars The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kyle Driver

125 125

Today at 11:05 Avoiding secondary trauma of GBV victims The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

125 125

Today at 13:10 On the couch - Local government elections Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

125 125

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125