Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout
-
Pfizer blames vaccine hesitancy in Africa for the slow rollout – despite research showing their eagerness for vaccination, and despite the Continent of 1.2 billion having received only 2.5% of global supplies
-
Rich countries are still stockpiling vaccines
-
Only 15% of doses meant for Africa have been delivered
-
100 million doses in rich countries’ stockpiles are likely to expire in the next two months
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer blames Africans and their supposed vaccine hesitancy for the Continent’s low vaccine uptake.
The truth, however, is that only 2.5% of the world’s Covid-19 vaccines have gone to countries in Africa – a continent of more than 1.2 billion people.
People in poorer countries are very willing to be vaccinated, even more so than those in many rich countries – if the vaccines are available, according to one study.
John Maytham interviewed Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research (scroll up to listen).
The CEO of Pfizer stated that vaccine hesitancy in Africa is higher than elsewhere. We know this is a gross simplification… The problem is, brutally, one of supply…Tom Moultrie, Professor - Centre for Actuarial Research
… [shortage of vaccines] brought about by rich countries stockpiling… Only 15% of the doses offered to Africa have been delivered.Tom Moultrie, Professor - Centre for Actuarial Research
The absence of vaccines… [increases] the chance of new variants emerging…Tom Moultrie, Professor - Centre for Actuarial Research
Moderna has yet to sell outside of rich countries at all…Tom Moultrie, Professor - Centre for Actuarial Research
… 100 million doses are likely to be expiring in the North in the next two months.Tom Moultrie, Professor - Centre for Actuarial Research
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_159416333_lisbon-portugal-november-22-2020-syringe-and-pfizer-logo-on-the-background-coronavirus-covid-19-vacc.html?vti=mt2irq8qe9ho2t75o0-1-5
