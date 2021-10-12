Streaming issues? Report here
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout

12 October 2021 4:23 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
John Maytham
Pfizer
Covid-19 in Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
vaccine hesitancy
big pharma
Tom Moultrie
Centre for Actuarial Research
vaccine inequality

John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.

  • Pfizer blames vaccine hesitancy in Africa for the slow rollout – despite research showing their eagerness for vaccination, and despite the Continent of 1.2 billion having received only 2.5% of global supplies

  • Rich countries are still stockpiling vaccines

  • Only 15% of doses meant for Africa have been delivered

  • 100 million doses in rich countries’ stockpiles are likely to expire in the next two months

Image: © rfranca/ 123rf.com

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer blames Africans and their supposed vaccine hesitancy for the Continent’s low vaccine uptake.

The truth, however, is that only 2.5% of the world’s Covid-19 vaccines have gone to countries in Africa – a continent of more than 1.2 billion people.

People in poorer countries are very willing to be vaccinated, even more so than those in many rich countries – if the vaccines are available, according to one study.

John Maytham interviewed Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research (scroll up to listen).

The CEO of Pfizer stated that vaccine hesitancy in Africa is higher than elsewhere. We know this is a gross simplification… The problem is, brutally, one of supply…

Tom Moultrie, Professor - Centre for Actuarial Research

… [shortage of vaccines] brought about by rich countries stockpiling… Only 15% of the doses offered to Africa have been delivered.

Tom Moultrie, Professor - Centre for Actuarial Research

The absence of vaccines… [increases] the chance of new variants emerging…

Tom Moultrie, Professor - Centre for Actuarial Research

Moderna has yet to sell outside of rich countries at all…

Tom Moultrie, Professor - Centre for Actuarial Research

… 100 million doses are likely to be expiring in the North in the next two months.

Tom Moultrie, Professor - Centre for Actuarial Research



