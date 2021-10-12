Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic

12 October 2021 5:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Obesity
Poverty
Food security
Health
Childhood obesity
Food
John Maytham
Nutrition
junk food
healthy food
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Haley Cimring
Nutrition Science
Heart Foundation

John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation.

  • Childhood obesity is reaching epidemic proportions in South Africa

  • Poverty often plays a role as healthy food tends to be more expensive than junk food

  • The food industry must be responsible in how it markets to children

© nuzza1/123rf.com

There are 340 million obese children in the world, according to the World Health Organization’s obesity report of April 2020.

In South Africa, there is a combined overweight and obesity prevalence of 13.5% in children aged six to 14 years – higher than the 10% global prevalence.

As the childhood rate of obesity climbs, so more and more children are being diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, and other conditions associated with being overweight.

John Maytham interviewed Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation (scroll up to listen).

‘Overweight’ or obesity is defined as an abnormal or excessive fat accumulation…

Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead - Heart Foundation

The most obvious causes are overeating or under-exercising… but the root causes run much deeper… 40% to 70% of our chance of being obese is due to our genes…

Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead - Heart Foundation

Poverty in South Africa… healthier foods… are more expensive than energy-dense junk foods…

Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead - Heart Foundation

The food industry is a vital factor in any potentially successful long-term strategy to prevent obesity… advances in responsible marketing and labelling…

Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead - Heart Foundation



12 October 2021 5:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Obesity
Poverty
Food security
Health
Childhood obesity
Food
John Maytham
Nutrition
junk food
healthy food
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Haley Cimring
Nutrition Science
Heart Foundation

