Orania's Joost Strydom: Manage friction through 'communities based on culture'
- Orania leader Joost Strydom says it is not the first time Panyaza Lesufi has tweeted such sentiments
- Strydom says Orania's 30-years of success and right to exist is more than enough for them
- The town has grown economically by over 25% year-on-year says Strydom
- Strydom believes shared culture brings internal social cohesion in a community and that is why Orania is based on culture
Orania, described as a semi-autonomous town in the Northern Cape, is back in the news again after Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted it needs to go. It's viewed as an exclusionary Afrikaner stronghold by many.
Panyaza Lesufi gave a tempered response to Freedom Front Plus election manifesto: "Dream on@VFPlus, affirmative action will be with us until your ancestors sins are eradicated. We are also ‘nie bang nie’ . Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish"
Dream on @VFPlus , affirmative action will be with us until your ancestors sins are eradicated. We are also ‘nie bang nie’ . Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 9, 2021
But what are Orania's thoughts on this? Africa Melane speaks to Ornia leader Joost Strydom.
It's not the first time that we see a tweet with that kind of characteristics from Lesufi, and same as last time, our reaction was simply to continue to grow our community.Joost Strydom, Head - Orania
Our community grows more than 10% a year. Our economic growth in terms of new businesses is year-on-year more than 25% growth, and our schools and tertiary institutions continue to grow. That is the reality.Joost Strydom, Head - Orania
The things that we see on Twitter are just on social media.Joost Strydom, Head - Orania
It is not something we see as a legitimate problem for Orania. Orania's success in the past 30 years and our right to exist, is more than enough for us.Joost Strydom, Head - Orania
Why should Orania be allowed to continue to exist, asks Africa?
Orania is a perfect example of what social cohesion can be. Orania is internally a well-structured community with very low levels of internal stress between the community members.Joost Strydom, Head - Orania
It also stands in good relation with not only neighbouring municipalities but also with other communities.Joost Strydom, Head - Orania
A lot of people ask us about nation-building and we have a recipe for that - Orania's recipe for nation-building is based on something that is undeniable in our frame of reference although a lot of thinkers of the day might not see it that way.Joost Strydom, Head - Orania
And what is Orania's recipe?
We see culture as undeniable. It is a characteristic of South Africans whether you be a Zulu or a Xhosa or an Afrikaner...culture is an important part of life. And we believe the best way to manage friction, to build relationships, is based on culture and that is why Orania is a community based on culture.Joost Strydom, Head - Orania
He believes Afrikaner culture should be celebrated.
The Constitution is just a piece of paper. Who guarantees that right?Joost Strydom, Head - Orania
