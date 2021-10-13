Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents'





The Cederberg Inwoners Association is a residents organisation, not a political party, says head Dr Ruben Richards

'We are residents serving other residents,' says Richards

Richards and his team are contesting as independent candidates for control of the Cederberg Municipality and its six wards

Richards is a qualified engineer with a keen sense of how things work

Refilwe speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg municipality, Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running and what he wants to achieve for his area, and his mayoral aspirations.

He is currently a farmer who lives in Clanwilliam. But has worked as a clothing factory worker, was part of the Truth and Reconciliation, and was Deputy Director General of the Scorpions. A qualified engineer with multiple university degrees, he was born and bred on the Cape Flats.

He has teamed up with other like minded-individuals to start the Cederberg First Residents Association and they are contesting the upcoming local government election.

Fortunately, I am surrounded by a team of good people. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg

We are going to compete for control of governance of the Cederberg Municipality that is comprised of six wards. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg

Richards has a history of successful interventions in gang areas, parolees, as well as teenage pregnancy and others who end up on the fringes of society.

The thrust of our intervention is to work on issues of identity and self-worth. Once you begin to fix those areas, it becomes easier. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg

So, we do not moralise, we do not judge...we say listen, we come at this thing prejudice-free. You find yourself in this situation, so let's figure out how you are going to get out. it starts with knowing who you are. You create a safe space for people to look at themselves. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg

Being a qualified engineer helps understand service delivery needs, he suggests.

I have a keen sense of how things work mechanically and engineering-wise...So you can't fool me when it comes to things that need to be repaired. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg

My running mate is the owner of Rooibos Tea South Africa - so we are not politicians, we are business people and we want to fix things. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg

Things are so broken that it is going to require all of our best efforts to fix it. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg

He outlines the rest of his team from farm managers, to ordinary residents.