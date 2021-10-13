Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Is South Africa losing human potential because of cognitive stunting of children?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Louis Benjamin - at Independent educational consultant
Today at 15:50
The Freedom Front political agenda has changed. How, why and to what end?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoed - Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation. at ...
Today at 16:05
The Cape Town floating solar pilot project.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Counsillor Phindile Maxiti
Today at 16:20
Government should change it's approach to service delivery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marie-Noelle Nwokolo - at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:55
DIS-CHEM Random Act Kindness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Suzette Sampson - Senior Social Worker at Home From Home
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 17:05
A Western Cape Police Devolution Test
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Cameron - Head of Community Safety at AfriForum
Today at 17:20
Municipal Elections 2021 - Why you should vote
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 17:45
Brett Murray London Exhibition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Murray - at South African Artist
Home
arrow_forward
Local

There’s huge hunger in South Africa; it could’ve been you - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

13 October 2021 9:07 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Poverty
Hunger
Gift of the Givers
Imtiaz Sooliman
Social justice
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
2021 Social Justice Champion
Social Justice Summit and International Conference

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the "2021 Social Justice Champion".

  • Dr Imtiaz Sooliman is this year’s “Social Justice Champion”

  • Sooliman knew nothing about the award when he heard of his nomination

  • Sooliman shared shocking anecdotes of the excruciating hunger he sees wherever he goes in South Africa

  • He dedicates the award to South Africa’s frontline workers and the staff of Gift of the Givers

FILE: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman – angel amongst men – talks about money

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has been named “2021 Social Justice Champion” at the third annual Social Justice Summit and International Conference.

This year the Summit focused on economic equality, the impact of Covid-19 regulatory responses, the adequacy of current policy frameworks for rebuilding better restitution and the impact of economic inequality on peace and the rule of law.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sooliman (scroll up to listen).

I knew nothing about this award… On Tuesday, I got a blurb about what it’s all about… basically what we do…

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

The crisis started before Covid-19… Hospitals were never ready…

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

… a mother told us… they were eating plants. Kids, the moment a dump truck comes, they start running… A child licking peanut butter bottles, another licking serrated jam cans… They would come to the front of the [soup kitchen] line… torn shirts, no shoes in cold weather… A child is prepared to make a sacrifice so someone else in his family can eat something…

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

A fire Wallace Dene on Monday… my staff said they’ve never seen people so hungry! … There’s a huge hunger in this country! There’s a massive water issue in the Eastern Cape. There’s a huge health crisis in the hospitals in the Eastern Cape… if a strong fourth wave comes, we’re going to be in serious trouble!

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

You could have been on the other side. Your children could have been those barefooted children coming to us for food for the rest of the family. They could be the ones eating plants; it could be your family! As a sign of gratitude, that we’re not on the other side… And if you were on the other side, what would you expect somebody to do for you?

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

I dedicate this award to all the frontline workers in the country… especially my staff. They’re exhausted… This one goes to the whole country.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers



