There’s huge hunger in South Africa; it could’ve been you - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
-
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman is this year’s “Social Justice Champion”
-
Sooliman knew nothing about the award when he heard of his nomination
-
Sooliman shared shocking anecdotes of the excruciating hunger he sees wherever he goes in South Africa
-
He dedicates the award to South Africa’s frontline workers and the staff of Gift of the Givers
RELATED: Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman – angel amongst men – talks about money
Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has been named “2021 Social Justice Champion” at the third annual Social Justice Summit and International Conference.
This year the Summit focused on economic equality, the impact of Covid-19 regulatory responses, the adequacy of current policy frameworks for rebuilding better restitution and the impact of economic inequality on peace and the rule of law.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sooliman (scroll up to listen).
I knew nothing about this award… On Tuesday, I got a blurb about what it’s all about… basically what we do…Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
The crisis started before Covid-19… Hospitals were never ready…Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
… a mother told us… they were eating plants. Kids, the moment a dump truck comes, they start running… A child licking peanut butter bottles, another licking serrated jam cans… They would come to the front of the [soup kitchen] line… torn shirts, no shoes in cold weather… A child is prepared to make a sacrifice so someone else in his family can eat something…Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
A fire Wallace Dene on Monday… my staff said they’ve never seen people so hungry! … There’s a huge hunger in this country! There’s a massive water issue in the Eastern Cape. There’s a huge health crisis in the hospitals in the Eastern Cape… if a strong fourth wave comes, we’re going to be in serious trouble!Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
You could have been on the other side. Your children could have been those barefooted children coming to us for food for the rest of the family. They could be the ones eating plants; it could be your family! As a sign of gratitude, that we’re not on the other side… And if you were on the other side, what would you expect somebody to do for you?Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
I dedicate this award to all the frontline workers in the country… especially my staff. They’re exhausted… This one goes to the whole country.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
More from Local
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi.Read More
Covid and plane travel: You're super safe says industry insider
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Airlink's Rodger Foster about biosecurity measures and Covid protocols on board aircraftRead More
Groote Schuur becomes first state hospital in Africa with robotic surgery
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News health reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants
Cape Town pastor, Kyle Driver, speaks to Lester Kiewit about gifting cars to his congregants.Read More
Wits SRC rejects university's proposal for mandatory vaccination policy
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nhlonipho Nxumalo, a member of Wits University's Student Representative Council.Read More
Could private labs be forced to slash the cost of covid tests?
Lester Kiewit speaks to James Hodge, chief economist at the Competition Commission, about the cost of private Covid-19 tests.Read More
Health Dept resending SMSes with vaccination code and link to access certificate
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to national EVDS project manager Milani Wolmarans about the Covid-19 vaccination certificate.Read More
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More