There’s huge hunger in South Africa; it could’ve been you - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman





Dr Imtiaz Sooliman is this year’s “Social Justice Champion”

Sooliman knew nothing about the award when he heard of his nomination

Sooliman shared shocking anecdotes of the excruciating hunger he sees wherever he goes in South Africa

He dedicates the award to South Africa’s frontline workers and the staff of Gift of the Givers

FILE: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has been named “2021 Social Justice Champion” at the third annual Social Justice Summit and International Conference.

This year the Summit focused on economic equality, the impact of Covid-19 regulatory responses, the adequacy of current policy frameworks for rebuilding better restitution and the impact of economic inequality on peace and the rule of law.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sooliman (scroll up to listen).

I knew nothing about this award… On Tuesday, I got a blurb about what it’s all about… basically what we do… Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

The crisis started before Covid-19… Hospitals were never ready… Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

… a mother told us… they were eating plants. Kids, the moment a dump truck comes, they start running… A child licking peanut butter bottles, another licking serrated jam cans… They would come to the front of the [soup kitchen] line… torn shirts, no shoes in cold weather… A child is prepared to make a sacrifice so someone else in his family can eat something… Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

A fire Wallace Dene on Monday… my staff said they’ve never seen people so hungry! … There’s a huge hunger in this country! There’s a massive water issue in the Eastern Cape. There’s a huge health crisis in the hospitals in the Eastern Cape… if a strong fourth wave comes, we’re going to be in serious trouble! Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

You could have been on the other side. Your children could have been those barefooted children coming to us for food for the rest of the family. They could be the ones eating plants; it could be your family! As a sign of gratitude, that we’re not on the other side… And if you were on the other side, what would you expect somebody to do for you? Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers