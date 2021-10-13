Health Dept resending SMSes with vaccination code and link to access certificate
- If you didn't receive your Covid-19 vaccination code after your jab, no need to worry
- The Health Department is reissuing vaccination codes via SMS to allow people to download their digital vaccine certificates
- The digital vaccination certificate was officially launched on Friday
- EVDS project manager Milani Wolmarans answeres some questions about the digital certificate
Here is the link for accessing your #COVID19 vaccine certificate. https://t.co/BlRNBZRMxb #VaccineRollOutSA #VaccineCertificate— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 8, 2021
If you are experiencing challenges in accessing your vaccination certificate, you're not alone.
Some people have taken to social media to complain about some difficulties when trying to download and access Covid-19 digital vaccination certificates.
The digital certificate was officially launched by the National Health Department last week Friday.
Vaccinated people can download their certificates by logging onto https://vaccine.certificate.health.gov.za from any device.
You will need your vaccination code and your ID, passport or Asylum or Refugee number to get the certificate.
The department says some people may not have received their vaccination codes because their vaccination record was not captured on the EVDS system or due to mobile network issues.
EVDS project manager Milani Wolmarans says the department is in the process of resending vaccination codes via SMS along with a link to the vaccine certificate portal.
If you can't find your SMS with the vaccination code, you can also call 0800 089 999 and the code will be sent to you.
For convenience, we did it send out and there are still a few million that still need to be sent out. We've sent out the vaccination code that you received post-vaccination together with your link as an SMS to individuals that have been vaccinated.Milani Wolmarans, National Project Manager - Electronic Vaccination Data System
RELATED: High traffic volumes as Health Dept launches digital vaccine certificate portal
Wolmarans has also noted some challenges affecting the network and responsiveness of the portal.
She says this is due to a high volume of people trying to access and download their digital vaccination certificates at the same time.
"It's dependent on the traffic volumes on the system", Wolmarans tells CapeTalk.
At the moment, it's not possible to predict at what times we would experience the peaks [in traffic volume]... but we are monitoring and we are making adaptions as we go on. People must just continue trying at this stage.Milani Wolmarans, National Project Manager - Electronic Vaccination Data System
If you are experiencing challenges in accessing your vaccination certificate call 0800 029 999 or email to evdsqueries@health.gov.za #VaccineCertificate #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/mJT14BBCUP— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 8, 2021
