Wits SRC rejects university's proposal for mandatory vaccination policy
- The outgoing Wits SRC is opposing the university's plans to introduce mandatory vaccination
- Wits University has proposed a mandatory vaccine framework
- Those who refuse to vaccinate will have to undergo weekly Covid-19 tests
- Wits SRC spokesperson Nhlonipho Nxumalo says people should be persuaded, not forced
Wits University has proposed that a mandatory vaccination framework be implemented at the institution.
According to reports, Wits management issued a communique to the university community last week.
Under the proposed framework, all students, staff, and service providers would have to be vaccinated in order to access the campus.
Furthermore, those who choose not to vaccinate will have to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing at their own cost.
RELATED: Universities must mandate vaccinations as a matter of urgency, says Prof Jansen
Wits University's Student Representative Council (SRC) has rejected this proposal.
Wits SRC Secretary-General Nhlonipho Nxumalo says the student body is against forced vaccinations.
The SRC has also called on the university to offer free Covid-19 testing services on campus.
Nxumalo says that people should be "persuaded" to get the jab, not forced.
The university community was invited to comment on the proposed framework but Nxumalo fears that they may not have enough time to influence the final outcome because a new SRC will take over from next month.
RELATED: UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students
We are indeed encouraging people to vaccinate, however, we are against the fact that people must be forced to vaccinate. Rather we believe that they must be persuaded to vaccinate and not forced.Nhlonipho Nxumalo, Secretary General - Wits University SRC
Those who do not want to be vaccinated should not be forced, but there should be measures. As the university is saying, they must test weekly... we are not against that... but the university must at least provide that service for those people to test weekly at the institution.Nhlonipho Nxumalo, Secretary General - Wits University SRC
The SRC is against mandatory vaccination... We have submitted to the university that we are rejecting this, however, the final outcome of the framework... will be when we are out of office.Nhlonipho Nxumalo, Secretary General - Wits University SRC
As the Wits SRC, we are encouraging students to get vaccinated. The deputy president and the president have publicly vaccinated.Nhlonipho Nxumalo, Secretary General - Wits University SRC
Source : Supplied
