Murder accused Mandla Msibi fired as MEC, asked to step aside by Mpumalanga ANC
- Former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi has been asked to step aside from his positions in the ANC
- Msibi is facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder
- On Tuesday, Msibi was fired from his position as Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC
The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the ANC in Mpumalanga has asked former Mandla Msibi to step aside from his duties within the party.
Msibi is facing two charges of murder and one of attempted murder in connection with a deadly ANC branch meeting that took place in August.
Msibi, who's a member of the ANC’s provincial executive committee and head of elections in the province, will have to step aside or face removal from the party.
He was also fired from his position as the MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
Acting provincial secretary of the ANC Lindiwe Ntshalintshali says Msibi must focus his time on dealing with the serious allegations levelled against him.
Ntshalintshali says the party will be following the case closely so that truth of the allegations can be revealed.
We have processed the matter before the PEC and the PWC and we came to a conclusion and decision that we must allow comrade Mandla Msibi to step aside so that he faces these serious allegations that are levelled against him.Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, Acting Provincial Secretary - ANC Mpumalanga
As a public representative, he is in a public space, he is a leader of the ANC, he is a leader in government, therefore we request that he steps aside from his position as a member of the ANC, and elections manager as well as in government where he serves as an MEC. That is the decision that we took.Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, Acting Provincial Secretary - ANC Mpumalanga
There will be some engagement with him once he is out with the integrity committee, the officials, and we'll be monitoring the case very closely so that the honest truth about the incidences that erupted in Mpumalanga can be revealed in court.Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, Acting Provincial Secretary - ANC Mpumalanga
He would just remain a member, but his participation in the ANC is regulated because of these serious allegations levelled against him.Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, Acting Provincial Secretary - ANC Mpumalanga
