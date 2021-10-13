'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'
-
Individuals have the right to refuse vaccination, and businesses have the right to refuse unvaccinated people into the workplace
-
The protection offered by Covid-19 vaccines is ‘irrefutable’
-
Henley aims to be the ‘safest campus in Africa’. If someone refuses vaccinated, it will try its best to be accommodative, but if they can’t safely do their job then they may be banned from the premises
Can and/or should vaccination against Covid-19 be made compulsory at the workplace?
Nobody in South Africa can be forced to have a vaccine because they have a right to refuse based on religious, constitutional, or medical reasons, says Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.
Businesses also have the right to only allow vaccinated people in the workplace, he says.
John Maytham interviewed Foster-Pedley (scroll up to listen).
I see no reason why a rational person wouldn’t get vaccinated. I’m very much in support of companies that insist that they have vaccination for their people… Data coming out is irrefutable in terms of the protection to yourself and other people…Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean - Henley Business School South Africa
If somebody doesn’t want to get vaccinated in our organisation, we do our best. If they can’t do their job because of that, we’re not going to say they can come back on the premises… We want the safest campus in Africa… Our students and staff… all have the right to be in a safe environment, and to be around other people with the same ideas about protecting themselves and others.Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean - Henley Business School South Africa
We’ve lost 25 students and alumni and of 80 staff we had 40 close family members die. If vaccines had been available, instead of 40 we would’ve lost five…Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean - Henley Business School South Africa
The protection from vaccination is absolutely irrefutable… It’s not as if we haven’t been vaccinated before! … This is not something new… Why must I walk around spreading the risk? … Let’s build the country!Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean - Henley Business School South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171758651_close-up-on-a-red-sign-in-the-window-of-a-shop-displaying-the-message-no-vaccine-no-entry-.html?vti=oakt2vpat3gjsnlwa6-1-1
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout
John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice…
Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?
John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa launches 'Vooma Vaccination Weekends' campaign
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)
Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council.Read More
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain.Read More
How the V&A Waterfront plans to emerge from the pandemic
Mike Wills interviews V&A Waterfront CEO David Green about how he sees the way forward.Read More