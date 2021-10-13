'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'





Individuals have the right to refuse vaccination, and businesses have the right to refuse unvaccinated people into the workplace

The protection offered by Covid-19 vaccines is ‘irrefutable’

Henley aims to be the ‘safest campus in Africa’. If someone refuses vaccinated, it will try its best to be accommodative, but if they can’t safely do their job then they may be banned from the premises

No vaccine, no entry. © breizhatao/123rf.com

Can and/or should vaccination against Covid-19 be made compulsory at the workplace?

Nobody in South Africa can be forced to have a vaccine because they have a right to refuse based on religious, constitutional, or medical reasons, says Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.

Businesses also have the right to only allow vaccinated people in the workplace, he says.

John Maytham interviewed Foster-Pedley (scroll up to listen).

I see no reason why a rational person wouldn’t get vaccinated. I’m very much in support of companies that insist that they have vaccination for their people… Data coming out is irrefutable in terms of the protection to yourself and other people… Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean - Henley Business School South Africa

If somebody doesn’t want to get vaccinated in our organisation, we do our best. If they can’t do their job because of that, we’re not going to say they can come back on the premises… We want the safest campus in Africa… Our students and staff… all have the right to be in a safe environment, and to be around other people with the same ideas about protecting themselves and others. Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean - Henley Business School South Africa

We’ve lost 25 students and alumni and of 80 staff we had 40 close family members die. If vaccines had been available, instead of 40 we would’ve lost five… Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean - Henley Business School South Africa