Could private labs be forced to slash the cost of covid tests?

- The Competition Commission says the global cost of test kits has decreased since they first came onto the market

© anyaivanova/123rf.com

The cost of private Covid-19 tests is being investigated by the Competition Commission, its chief economist revealed on Wednesday.

James Hodge told CapeTalk that the commission is looking at the price of tests, which although around R1000 at the start of the pandemic, has only decreased to R850 more than 18 months later.

We would expect that the different labs or pharmacy chains would compete the price down, but that hasn't happened. James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission

We know the test kits being imported have come down from around $15/20 so there must be savings of at least R150 there. James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission

On Monday, James in Somerset West called into The Morning Review to ask how the average South African is expected to be able to afford a private test.

While public sector testing is is free of charge, private laboratories such as Lancet, Ampath and Pathcare offer the test at a cost of R850.

The commission will need to look at the source of the problem says Hodge.

We know from the WHO that the price of these test kits has come down. James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission

If we're not getting these better prices, that may be an area where we look at potential action to bring the price down. James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission

