Covid and plane travel: You're super safe says industry insider

In a month where South Africans were moved to Level 1 and removed from the UK's Covid travel red list, Refilwe Moloto asks how safe is it to travel by plane?

The breakfast presenter was joined by SA Airlinks Rodger Foster for Wanderlust Wednedsays, where Foster claimed that plane travel was 'by far the safest form of public transport', in respect of coronavirus.

It's probably the safest activity that you can undertake because it's subjected to so many bio-security protocols and requirements. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - SA Airlink

The International Civil Aviation organisation together with the UN determined a whole raft of baseline bio-security standards for aviation...every country and airline is required to apply them. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - SA Airlink

We have these high-efficiency air filters in the aircraft and they are known to take out 99.7% of all harmful particles, bacteria, the virus etc Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - SA Airlink

Foster went on to explain the Covid protocols currently in place for Airlink:

Everybody wears a mask on board

No 'middle' seat

Special boarding procedures to promote social distancing

Deep sanitation of aircraft each night

In-flight magazine individually cellophane wrapped

No eating on board for domestic flights

