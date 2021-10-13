Covid and plane travel: You're super safe says industry insider
- Gripped by wanderlust by anxious to share a plane with hundreds of other passengers?
- An industry insider says you've got nothing to worry about
In a month where South Africans were moved to Level 1 and removed from the UK's Covid travel red list, Refilwe Moloto asks how safe is it to travel by plane?
The breakfast presenter was joined by SA Airlinks Rodger Foster for Wanderlust Wednedsays, where Foster claimed that plane travel was 'by far the safest form of public transport', in respect of coronavirus.
It's probably the safest activity that you can undertake because it's subjected to so many bio-security protocols and requirements.Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - SA Airlink
The International Civil Aviation organisation together with the UN determined a whole raft of baseline bio-security standards for aviation...every country and airline is required to apply them.Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - SA Airlink
We have these high-efficiency air filters in the aircraft and they are known to take out 99.7% of all harmful particles, bacteria, the virus etcRodger Foster, CEO and MD - SA Airlink
Foster went on to explain the Covid protocols currently in place for Airlink:
- Everybody wears a mask on board
- No 'middle' seat
- Special boarding procedures to promote social distancing
- Deep sanitation of aircraft each night
- In-flight magazine individually cellophane wrapped
- No eating on board for domestic flights
