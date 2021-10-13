Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war'
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on Tuesday swore to build an “invincible military” to counter a “hostile” United States.
He says a military build-up will “prevent war and protect national sovereignty”.
Jong-un says he feels “bottomless pride” in his country’s military but that he’s not done increasing his arsenal.
In September, the UN warned that North Korea has seemingly restarted a reactor that can produce plutonium for nuclear weapons.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
He has vowed to build ‘an invincible military’… He says hostile policies from the United States are prompting him to do that…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
This is after the latest hypersonic and anti-aircraft missile tests…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68505512_the-explosion-of-a-nuclear-bomb-in-the-city-.html?vti=ntalla1jdf9kk9jrs4-1-1
More from World
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox?
Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction.Read More
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season
Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'.Read More
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health
Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health.Read More
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list'Read More
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour
Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors.Read More
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts.Read More
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria.Read More