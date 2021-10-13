Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants
- Pastor Kyle Driver has handed out free cars to congregants with 'no strings attached'
- Pastor Kyle says his motivation is about being a blessing for those in need
Pastor Kyle Driver, from River Word Church in Plumstead, handed over a third car to a congregant this past Sunday.
I can't really explain other than to say it is the outflow of generosity that I believe not only pastors or the church, or Christians should have, but humanity should have.Pastor Kyle Driver - River Word Church Plumstead
For me, it is about being a blessing for those that are in need. That's my motivation.Pastor Kyle Driver - River Word Church Plumstead
How are the cars and the promises of a house and other goods funded, asks Lester?
I made a promise that I would give two cars away this year.Pastor Kyle Driver - River Word Church Plumstead
Driver says he was about to sell his car in order to fulfill his promise for this year when an anonymous donor stepped forward.
Our plan in the new year is to at least give somebody a vehicle every month.Pastor Kyle Driver - River Word Church Plumstead
He says he wants to break the cycle of poverty.
We already give away food vouchers and bread. We feed people when we do our crusades across the country.Pastor Kyle Driver - River Word Church Plumstead
Source : Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi.Read More
Covid and plane travel: You're super safe says industry insider
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Airlink's Rodger Foster about biosecurity measures and Covid protocols on board aircraftRead More
Groote Schuur becomes first state hospital in Africa with robotic surgery
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News health reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Wits SRC rejects university's proposal for mandatory vaccination policy
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nhlonipho Nxumalo, a member of Wits University's Student Representative Council.Read More
Could private labs be forced to slash the cost of covid tests?
Lester Kiewit speaks to James Hodge, chief economist at the Competition Commission, about the cost of private Covid-19 tests.Read More
Health Dept resending SMSes with vaccination code and link to access certificate
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to national EVDS project manager Milani Wolmarans about the Covid-19 vaccination certificate.Read More
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office.Read More
There’s huge hunger in South Africa; it could’ve been you - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the "2021 Social Justice Champion".Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi.Read More
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'
John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.Read More
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy RiceRead More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic
John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation.Read More
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout
John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice…
Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus.Read More