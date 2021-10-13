Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants





Pastor Kyle Driver has handed out free cars to congregants with 'no strings attached'

Pastor Kyle says his motivation is about being a blessing for those in need

Pastor Kyle Driver from River Word Church in Plumstead has been gifting his congregants with free vehicles. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News.

Pastor Kyle Driver, from River Word Church in Plumstead, handed over a third car to a congregant this past Sunday.

I can't really explain other than to say it is the outflow of generosity that I believe not only pastors or the church, or Christians should have, but humanity should have. Pastor Kyle Driver - River Word Church Plumstead

For me, it is about being a blessing for those that are in need. That's my motivation. Pastor Kyle Driver - River Word Church Plumstead

How are the cars and the promises of a house and other goods funded, asks Lester?

I made a promise that I would give two cars away this year. Pastor Kyle Driver - River Word Church Plumstead

Driver says he was about to sell his car in order to fulfill his promise for this year when an anonymous donor stepped forward.

Our plan in the new year is to at least give somebody a vehicle every month. Pastor Kyle Driver - River Word Church Plumstead

He says he wants to break the cycle of poverty.