Groote Schuur becomes first state hospital in Africa with robotic surgery
Groote Schuur launched robotic surgery on Wednesday.
It becomes the first state hospital in Africa to offer it.
The robot offers a larger range of movement than conventional minimally invasive surgeries.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News health reporter Kevin Brandt (scroll up to listen).
It’s a very exciting atmosphere here… The surgeons have showcased what… the robot can do… Physicians normally see this type of state-of-the-art equipment in the private sector…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News
There’s a huge backlog in elective procedures… This device will make it easier…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News
