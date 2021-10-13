Why property is so expensive in Cape Town
- Gauteng, Western Cape, and North West Province are the three provinces experiencing inward migration
- The main cities attract people due to job opportunities
- The supply and demand of new housing developments do not balance out says FNB property economist
- Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi says CoCT is focusing on more developments in the northern suburbs as businesses begin to move operations outside the city centre
The focus of this discussion is housing and housing pricing models across South Africa.
In the Western Cape, the housing waiting list or backlog is sitting in an excess of 300, 000 people who are waiting for affordable housing.
But prices of residential homes in Cape Town are high.
Why does a 3-bedroom home in a decent residential area in Cape Town cost so much more than it would in Durban KZN or Tshwane Gauteng?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cllr Malusi Booi, CoCT mayco member for Human Settlements, and Siphamandla Mkwanazi, consumer and property economist at FNB on the housing and pricing dynamics here in Cape Town.
The housing shortage in Cape Town is often viewed as a result of people moving to the city from other parts of the country. Is there a similar situation in other areas of South Africa, asks Refilwe?
We are seeing similar trends in the rest of the country to different degrees. For instance, before the pandemic, we were seeing movement from different provinces.Siphamandla Mkwanazi, Consumer and property economist - FNB
There are three provinces that are experiencing inward migration - Western Cape, Gauteng, and North West Province.
Those provinces usually provide job opportunities, so you find a lot of it in Johannesburg, a lot of it in Cape Town as well as North West because of those mining opportunities.Siphamandla Mkwanazi, Consumer and property economist - FNB
The trend for a long time has been for people to try and move closer to the city centres for jobs and to avoid high transport costs and congestion, he notes, although the trend that has begun during the pandemic is seeing a slight diversion away from the centre to smaller towns such as George.
In many areas of South Africa and Cape Town, in particular, the supply and demand for new housing developments do not match, he notes.
In Cape Town, you find a lot of people in the lower end of the market are struggling to find new developments and so demand is greater than the supply of new property. You do find it elsewhere but it is more prevalent in Cape Town.Siphamandla Mkwanazi, Consumer and property economist - FNB
He says areas in Johannesburg and Durban have targeted more developments for the middle segment.
Cllr Malusi Booi says the City of Cape Town is addressing this need by focusing on developments in the northern suburbs.
People are now starting to consider now having their businesses outside the city centre primarily because of congestion and other issues, also influenced by the pandemic.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
he says the City of Cape Town is acting as an enabler making sure these micro developers have opportunities.
In areas like Bellville and Kraaifontein, there are micro developers coming up trying to increase the delivery of housing opportunities in those areas including Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, and more.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
More from Local
Covid and plane travel: You're super safe says industry insider
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Airlink's Rodger Foster about biosecurity measures and Covid protocols on board aircraftRead More
Groote Schuur becomes first state hospital in Africa with robotic surgery
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News health reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants
Cape Town pastor, Kyle Driver, speaks to Lester Kiewit about gifting cars to his congregants.Read More
Wits SRC rejects university's proposal for mandatory vaccination policy
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nhlonipho Nxumalo, a member of Wits University's Student Representative Council.Read More
Could private labs be forced to slash the cost of covid tests?
Lester Kiewit speaks to James Hodge, chief economist at the Competition Commission, about the cost of private Covid-19 tests.Read More
Health Dept resending SMSes with vaccination code and link to access certificate
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to national EVDS project manager Milani Wolmarans about the Covid-19 vaccination certificate.Read More
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office.Read More
There’s huge hunger in South Africa; it could’ve been you - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the "2021 Social Justice Champion".Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
More from Politics
Murder accused Mandla Msibi fired as MEC, asked to step aside by Mpumalanga ANC
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to acting Mpumalanga ANC secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali about Mandla Msibi's fate.Read More
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office.Read More
Orania's Joost Strydom: Manage friction through 'communities based on culture'
Orania movement head Joost Strydom speaks to Africa Melane about Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi's statement that Orania will go.'Read More
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille
Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille.Read More
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive
The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibindana.Read More
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants
Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.Read More
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis
John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants
Cape Town pastor, Kyle Driver, speaks to Lester Kiewit about gifting cars to his congregants.Read More
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'
John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.Read More
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy RiceRead More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic
John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation.Read More
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout
John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice…
Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus.Read More