Local supplier probed for unsafe fruit concentrate use in recalled apple juices

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Cape learners make history as first matrics in SA to write marine sciences final Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gade 12 learner Boitumelo Medupe about her journey studying marine sciences at school. 13 October 2021 6:02 PM
Cognitive stunting leaves SA children up to 'two years behind' claims expert John Maytham speaks to independent education consultant Dr Louis Benjamin about the cognitive stunting of South African children. 13 October 2021 5:40 PM
View all Local
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi. 13 October 2021 2:40 PM
Murder accused Mandla Msibi fired as MEC, asked to step aside by Mpumalanga ANC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to acting Mpumalanga ANC secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali about Mandla Msibi's fate. 13 October 2021 1:17 PM
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents' Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office. 13 October 2021 10:00 AM
View all Politics
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots' Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 October 2021 9:01 PM
When might happen next for China and Taiwan Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex. 13 October 2021 7:15 PM
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa. 13 October 2021 11:37 AM
View all Business
Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants Cape Town pastor, Kyle Driver, speaks to Lester Kiewit about gifting cars to his congregants. 13 October 2021 1:26 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months' The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron. 12 October 2021 8:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa. 13 October 2021 11:37 AM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Local supplier probed for unsafe fruit concentrate use in recalled apple juices

13 October 2021 4:32 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
National Consumer Commission
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
Elgin Fruit Juice
apple juice concentrate
apple juice recall
100% apple juice

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about the massive recall of various 100% apple juice products.
  • A probe has been launched into the conduct of Grabouw-based Elgin Fruit Juice as the source of SA’s apple juice recalls
  • The Western Cape company supplies 100% apple juice concentrate to various beverage manufacturers
  • Appletiser, Liquifruit, Woolworths apple juice products have been affected by the recalls
Picture: Pixabay.com

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched an investigation into the conduct of Elgin Fruit Juice after the recent recall of 100% apple juice products produced by Coca-Cola Beverages, Pioneer Foods, and Woolworths.

The Grabouw-based company supplies 100% apple juice concentrate to various fruit juice producers.

The NCC has reasonable grounds to believe that Elgin Fruit Juice supplied goods that are unsafe or pose a potential risk to the public.

Thousands of cases of Appletiser products were recalled by Coca-Cola South Africa last month. LiquiFruit and Woolworths have also had to recall some of their apple juices recently.

Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza issued a statement on Wednesday.

Mabuza says the investigation into Elgin Fruit Juice will help the NCC understand the nature, causes, extent and degree of the risk to the public.

If the probe reveals that the supplier contravened the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), the commission will refer the matter to the National Consumer Tribunal.

In that case, Mabuza says the commission would hope for an administrative fine of 10% of their total annual turnover or R1 000 000, whichever is the greater.

The purpose and policy of the CPA amongst others, is to promote fair business practices while protecting consumers and ensuring that consumers enjoy their right to safe and good quality goods. We will not allow a situation where the health of consumers is compromised

Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says there is limited detail about what Elgin Fruit Juice is suspected to have done.

Knowler explains that all the recalled apple juices contained levels of patulin that are above the regulatory limits.

Patulin is a fruit-based toxic compound that can sometimes cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances, and vomiting, according to food safety experts.

The apple juice products that were recalled contained patulin levels exceeding 50 parts per billion, says Knowler.

That's the common ingredient there.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

What the [press] release didn't say is what the problem is and why we should be worried if at all.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

All the brands in question were found to contain elevated levels of patulin, which is a mould or fungal toxin found mainly in rotten apples. There's a regulatory threshold of no more than 50 parts per billion. The concentration was a little higher than that, but they haven't said how high which makes it difficult for people like food safety experts to comment.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist



13 October 2021 4:32 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
National Consumer Commission
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
Elgin Fruit Juice
apple juice concentrate
apple juice recall
100% apple juice

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport'

8 September 2021 4:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga

17 June 2021 4:48 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler

2 June 2021 6:34 PM

CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Impersonator fraud rose by 337% in 2020 - here's how to protect your identity

3 March 2021 5:21 PM

Impersonation fraud has increased by a massive 337%. Consumers have been warned to protect their personal information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk

24 February 2021 3:26 PM

Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom

18 February 2021 2:29 PM

A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments

11 February 2021 10:57 AM

Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates'

3 February 2021 6:46 PM

Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying

27 January 2021 4:30 PM

ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone

4 November 2020 5:33 PM

If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Local supplier probed for unsafe fruit concentrate use in recalled apple juices

Local Business

New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID & mental health: 1 in every 5 daily calls related to suicide - SADAG

13 October 2021 7:32 PM

Zikalala assures voters that stations will be safe on 1 Nov

13 October 2021 7:25 PM

Anti-Semitism 'reaching younger audience on social media': analysis

13 October 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA