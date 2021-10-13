Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Is South Africa losing human potential because of cognitive stunting of children?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Louis Benjamin - at Independent educational consultant
Today at 15:50
The Freedom Front political agenda has changed. How, why and to what end?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoed - Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation. at ...
Today at 16:05
The Cape Town floating solar pilot project.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Counsillor Phindile Maxiti
Today at 16:20
Government should change it's approach to service delivery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marie-Noelle Nwokolo - at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:55
DIS-CHEM Random Act Kindness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Suzette Sampson - Senior Social Worker at Home From Home
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 17:05
A Western Cape Police Devolution Test
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Cameron - Head of Community Safety at AfriForum
Today at 17:20
Municipal Elections 2021 - Why you should vote
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 17:45
Brett Murray London Exhibition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Murray - at South African Artist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi. 13 October 2021 2:40 PM
Covid and plane travel: You're super safe says industry insider Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Airlink's Rodger Foster about biosecurity measures and Covid protocols on board aircraft 13 October 2021 1:53 PM
Groote Schuur becomes first state hospital in Africa with robotic surgery Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News health reporter Kevin Brandt. 13 October 2021 1:41 PM
View all Local
Murder accused Mandla Msibi fired as MEC, asked to step aside by Mpumalanga ANC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to acting Mpumalanga ANC secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali about Mandla Msibi's fate. 13 October 2021 1:17 PM
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents' Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office. 13 October 2021 10:00 AM
Orania's Joost Strydom: Manage friction through 'communities based on culture' Orania movement head Joost Strydom speaks to Africa Melane about Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi's statement that Orania will go.' 13 October 2021 7:20 AM
View all Politics
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 13 October 2021 2:27 PM
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa. 13 October 2021 11:37 AM
The story of Spur, founded 54 years ago with R4000 and a taste for life Lester Kiewit interviews Spur Steak Ranch founder Allen Ambor. 13 October 2021 10:47 AM
View all Business
Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants Cape Town pastor, Kyle Driver, speaks to Lester Kiewit about gifting cars to his congregants. 13 October 2021 1:26 PM
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months' The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron. 12 October 2021 8:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car

13 October 2021 2:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Ciro de Siena.

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

New car sales increased by 15.8% (to 43 130) year-on-year in September.

If every month was like that, we’d be almost at 500 000 units. Pre-Covid we were at about 330 000. It does seem like the market is rebounding a lot.

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

10 best-selling car brands during September 2021:

  • Toyota – 10 936

  • Volkswagen – 7029

  • Suzuki – 3134

  • Hyundai – 2930

  • Renault -2520

  • Nissan – 2330

  • Kia – 2230

  • Ford – 2021

  • Haval – 1990

  • Isuzu – 1924

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

Suzuki moved up to third – the highest they’ve ever been… They’ve overtaken Hyundai for the first time…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

The top two spots are unchanged, as usual, Toyota number one and Volkswagen number two…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

The only luxury brand in the Top 15 is BMW…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

Our exports are still being hampered… by aftereffects of the civil unrest… and the cyberattacks on the ports…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist



