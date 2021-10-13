Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car
New car sales increased by 15.8% (to 43 130) year-on-year in September.
If every month was like that, we’d be almost at 500 000 units. Pre-Covid we were at about 330 000. It does seem like the market is rebounding a lot.Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
10 best-selling car brands during September 2021:
-
Toyota – 10 936
-
Volkswagen – 7029
-
Suzuki – 3134
-
Hyundai – 2930
-
Renault -2520
-
Nissan – 2330
-
Kia – 2230
-
Ford – 2021
-
Haval – 1990
-
Isuzu – 1924
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen).
Suzuki moved up to third – the highest they’ve ever been… They’ve overtaken Hyundai for the first time…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
The top two spots are unchanged, as usual, Toyota number one and Volkswagen number two…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
The only luxury brand in the Top 15 is BMW…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Our exports are still being hampered… by aftereffects of the civil unrest… and the cyberattacks on the ports…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_86833818_belgrade-serbia-march-28-2017-detail-of-suzuki-car-in-belgrade-serbia-suzuki-is-japanese-multination.html?term=suzuki&vti=o46on9gx6t3u9ix2ab-1-7
