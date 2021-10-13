Cape learners make history as first matrics in SA to write marine sciences final





A group of Grade 12 pupils in the Western Cape will soon sit for a historic exam paper

The learners will be the first matrics in Africa to write a final Grade 12 marine sciences exam

Boitumelo Medupe from South Peninsula High School is one of those pupils

© paylessimages/123rf.com

Grade 12 pupil Boitumelo Medupe is one of the Western Cape matriculants who will write Africa's first-ever matric final paper on marine sciences.

Medupe and 11 other learners began their journey three years ago when chose marine science as a subject in Grade 10.

Now the group of learners will be the first marine sciences class to reach matric finals in South Africa and on the continent.

RELATED: First new matric subject in 13 years explores the realms of the ocean

Since it is the first time for the marine sciences exam, there are no previous question papers for the pupils to use in preparation.

Medupe, who is fascinated by marine life, says she has applied to study Oceanography at UCT or Marine Sciences at CPUT next year

As a young woman of colour, the teen says she hopes to change the face of the marine sciences field.

She says her father, who was a former crew member on a navy vessel who is now a warrant officer for the SAPS Sea Border Unit, sparked her interest in the underwater world.

"I believe that there are many places in the sea that aren't explored enough", she tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine

I saw it as an opportunity and I knew it would open new doors for me. Boitumelo Medupe, Grade 12 pupil

I also saw it as an opportunity... I know that many people of colour and women are not in the field of marine science, so I kind of saw it as a way of change. Boitumelo Medupe, Grade 12 pupil