Cognitive stunting leaves SA children up to 'two years behind' claims expert
- Some South African children are cognitively two years behind the 'average child' says educational consultant Dr Louis Benjamin
- Benjamin claims the loss of human potential is the biggest issue facing the country
Where is the commission that will investigate the loss of human potential in our country ask educational expert Dr Louis Benjamin in his latest opinion piece for theDaily Maverick?
Benjamin says the issue of lost potential is the biggest one facing South Africa today.
Cognitive stunting is not often spoken about, but it is being inflicted upon generation after generation in our country, he writes.
Speaking to Cape Talk's John Maytham he says cognitive stunting is the result of failing to put children first.
In basic terms, it means limiting their cognitive abilities right from the very onset.Dr Louis Benjamin, Independent educational consultant/ Author - Basic Concepts Programme
Right from the get-go children are not being stretched or challenged.Dr Louis Benjamin, Independent educational consultant/ Author - Basic Concepts Programme
Benjamin says often, children starting school are one or two years behind the 'average child'.
He admits, that the issue is one primarily, but not exclusively, seen in children from low-income households.
It's in these communities where we find these children with massive cognitive delays.Dr Louis Benjamin, Independent educational consultant/ Author - Basic Concepts Programme
Often this is multi-generations of deprivation.Dr Louis Benjamin, Independent educational consultant/ Author - Basic Concepts Programme
It is a reversible issue, says Benjamin, but the key is actioning cognitive interventions sooner rather than later.
The longer you wait, the more difficult it will be.Dr Louis Benjamin, Independent educational consultant/ Author - Basic Concepts Programme
RELATED: Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jovannig/jovannig1501/jovannig150100468/35482643-row-of-students-in-a-primary-interracial-classroom-afro-american-girl-paying-attention-to-the-teache.jpg
More from Local
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs
The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.Read More
Cape learners make history as first matrics in SA to write marine sciences final
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gade 12 learner Boitumelo Medupe about her journey studying marine sciences at school.Read More
Local supplier probed for unsafe fruit concentrate use in recalled apple juices
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about the massive recall of various 100% apple juice products.Read More
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi.Read More
Covid and plane travel: You're super safe says industry insider
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Airlink's Rodger Foster about biosecurity measures and Covid protocols on board aircraftRead More
Groote Schuur becomes first state hospital in Africa with robotic surgery
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News health reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants
Cape Town pastor, Kyle Driver, speaks to Lester Kiewit about gifting cars to his congregants.Read More
Wits SRC rejects university's proposal for mandatory vaccination policy
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nhlonipho Nxumalo, a member of Wits University's Student Representative Council.Read More