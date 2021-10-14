Loadshedding suspended but could kick in again at short notice - Eskom





In a statement released last night, Eskom confirmed that it will be suspended from 5 am this morning adding that despite having conducted some repairs to generating units and continuing with the maintenance programme, there are still significant risks to some generating units, which would force it to implement loadshedding at short notice should any further generation capacity be lost.

We hope to continue without loadshedding for a while. Yes, there are significant risks, there are still many machines that are running with faults, but these are being worked on. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

On Wednesday night two generation units were returned to service explains Mantshantsha.

So the pressure has eased slightly on the system, but we do continue to urge the people of South Africa to continue helping us by reducing the usage of electricity. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Unfortunately, we have to say this, it is is still possible that we may have to implement loadshedding at short notice should there be any further loss of capacity. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Manthshantsha explains to Africa Melane the work that Eskom has done over the past week to bring the systems back online.

What the people of South Africa do not know is that the generation units break on a daily basis - but this becomes an issue when too much capacity has broken down as was the case during last week. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

We will be recovering more units over the next three or four days which will allow us to then remove the warning. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

#POWERALERT 1



Loadshedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Thursday, but significant risks to the system remain and loadshedding could again be implemented at short notice pic.twitter.com/oNOWK3l8vU — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 13, 2021