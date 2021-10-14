Dis-Chem Foundation helps 'Home from Home' support vulnerable children
Home from Home is a cluster foster care non-profit organisation that runs homes across many communities explains senior social worker Aunty Suzy.
We employ foster moms and in some cases, we have got a mom and dad, and their job is to build a loving family home for up to six children.Suzette Sampson, Senior Social Worker - Home from Home
These are children who are placed in foster care in the Home From Home structure through the court system.
many of these children have come from very difficult circumstances from absent parents, parents with substance abuse issues, and more. A significant number of the children have developmental issues.
It's an enormous act of love and compassion to care for these children in a home-from-home situation.John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk
It requires a lot of passion and it requires a very special type of person.Suzette Sampson, Senior Social Worker - Home from Home
Aunty Suzy says they have a fantastic fundraising team that helps raise donations to pay the foster parent's salaries, staff salaries, school transport for children, school uniforms, school stationery, medical needs, and therapy as needed.
She says the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant decrease in funds coming in.
Now the Dis-Chem Foundation has stepped in to help.
One of the things highlighted for me, being a mom myself, is bringing up children is really tough - not just financially but emotionally as well.Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation
For a stranger to take in someone else's children and bring them up with love and compassion and to try and give them a sense of normality, I really think these moms are the heroes of this story.Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation
Originally we were going to give the home R90, 000 for purchases for the children, but I'm going to up that to R120,000 for the year.Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation
Source : https://www.facebook.com/HomefromHomeSA/
